2025 Building Champions Gala & Sneaker Ball

100 Eagles Landing Way

Stockbridge, GA 30281, USA

Adult General admission
$75

Includes admission to the gala, awards dinner, entertainment, and celebration.

Reserved Gala Table
$600
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

For purchasers wishing to host a group (e.g., family, friends, organizations). This is a full table (for 8 guests).

Child Admission (10-17yrs)
$40

This is your standard child ticket - including awards, dinner, and celebration. * This event is limited to ages 10 and older.

VIP Reserved Gala Table
$1,600
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Includes Premium placement, company signage on table.

Champion Level Sponsor
$20,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

🏆 Champion Sponsor

  • Speaking opportunity during the gala
  • Premier logo placement on all promotional materials (flyers, website, video screen)
  • Logo on event banner and event program cover
  • One reserved VIP tables (8 guests total)
  • Name/Logo on Donor Wall in gymnasium
  • Social media spotlight (pre- and post-event)
  • Framed Certificate of Appreciation
Gold Level Sponsor
$10,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

🥇 Gold Sponsor

  • Logo on printed materials and video screen
  • One reserved VIP table (8 guests)
  • Logo on banner at event and in gala program
  • Name/Logo on Donor Wall in gymnasium
  • Mention in press release and social media
Silver Level Sponsor
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

🥈 Silver Sponsor 

  • Logo on video screen and digital program
  • 4 gala tickets with preferred seating
  • Name/Logo on Donor Wall
  • Social media spotlight
Bronze Level Sponsor
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

🥉 Bronze Sponsor

  • Name in program and event signage
  • 2 gala tickets
  • Recognition from the stage
Community Champion Level Sponsor
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

🏀 Community Champion

  • Name listed in gala program and website
  • 2 gala ticket
