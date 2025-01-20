Rosie’s Snuggle Bunnies Inc
2025 Bunny Grams - Valentines
Wichita
KS, USA
East Wichita -- MORNING
$75
Visit 8am to 12 noon *******Visit only --- add chocolates or plush below
Visit 8am to 12 noon *******Visit only --- add chocolates or plush below
More details...
Add
East Wichita -- AFTERNOON
$75
Visit 12 noon to 6 pm *********Visit only -- add chocolates or plush below
Visit 12 noon to 6 pm *********Visit only -- add chocolates or plush below
More details...
Add
West Wichita -- MORNING
$75
Visit 8am to 12 noon *******Visit only --- add chocolates or plush below
Visit 8am to 12 noon *******Visit only --- add chocolates or plush below
More details...
Add
West Wichita -- AFTERNOON
$75
Visit 12 noon to 6 pm *********Visit only -- add chocolates or plush below
Visit 12 noon to 6 pm *********Visit only -- add chocolates or plush below
More details...
Add
Add Box of Chocolates
$15
Add
Add Plush Bunny
$15
Add
Add BOTH Chocolates AND Plush Bunny
$25
Add
Special Request? Specific time, etc
$20
Please email
[email protected]
with details of request!!!
Please email
[email protected]
with details of request!!!
More details...
Add
Add a donation for Rosie’s Snuggle Bunnies Inc
$
Did you know?
We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!
Continue