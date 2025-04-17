2025 Burke Bash Silent Auction

The winner of this prize will win a Pool Party reservation package at MVCC Swimming Pool. MVCC Swimming Pool is a private pool located at 3645 Maplewood Blvd, Omaha, NE 68134. This package can be used on any available Sunday Afternoon starting June 01, 2025. The Pool Party package allows you and up to 49 guests to gain entry to the pool from 1PM - 4PM. It also reserves their brand new Gazebo picnic area for you and your guests to hang out when not in the pool. The retail value of this package is $150.
Pool Party Package #2
$75
May 21st State Track Reserved Parking Spot #1
$75
The winner of this auction item gets a reserved parking spot on the designated day during the NSAA State track meet hosted by Burke High School.
May 21st State Track Reserved Parking Spot #2
$75
The winner of this auction item gets a reserved parking spot on the designated day during the NSAA State track meet hosted by Burke High School.
2025/2026 School Year Front Row Student Parking Spot #1
$40
The winner of this item received a front row reserved parking spot for the 2025/2026 school year.
2025/2026 School Year Front Row Student Parking Spot #2
$40
The winner of this item received a front row reserved parking spot for the 2025/2026 school year.
2025/2026 School Year Front Row Student Parking Spot #3
$40
The winner of this item received a front row reserved parking spot for the 2025/2026 school year.
2025/2026 School Year Front Row Student Parking Spot #4
$40
The winner of this item received a front row reserved parking spot for the 2025/2026 school year.
2025/2026 School Year Front Row Student Parking Spot #5
$40
The winner of this item received a front row reserved parking spot for the 2025/2026 school year.
Burke High School Graduation Suite at Baxter Arena
$250
The winner of this item receives a suite for them and up to 25 guests to attend the 2025 Burke High School graduation ceremony at Baxter Arena.
Cotton Candy Party
$50
The winner of this item will receive a 1-hour full service cotton candy rental at your event for up to 50 guests. This can be redeemed on week nights after 6PM or on the weekend. Flavors will be vendors choice.
