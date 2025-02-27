2025 Business Sponsorship

Includes a full page (5.5 x 8.5) ad in our theatre program and prominent space on our web page for the production year*
* Production year runs Jan 1 - Dec 31
No goods or services were given in consideration for this contribution unless expressly noted. All gifts to Class Act Theatre, Inc. (EIN 88-1629968), a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization, are tax-deductible to the full extent of the law.
Includes a full page (5.5 x 8.5) ad in our theatre program and prominent space on our web page for the production year*
* Production year runs Jan 1 - Dec 31
No goods or services were given in consideration for this contribution unless expressly noted. All gifts to Class Act Theatre, Inc. (EIN 88-1629968), a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization, are tax-deductible to the full extent of the law.
Yellow Brick Road Sponsor ($300+)
$300
Includes a half page (5.5 x 4.25) ad in our theatre program and prominent space on our web page for the production year*
* Production year runs Jan 1 - Dec 31
No goods or services were given in consideration for this contribution unless expressly noted. All gifts to Class Act Theatre, Inc. (EIN 88-1629968), a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization, are tax-deductible to the full extent of the law.
Includes a half page (5.5 x 4.25) ad in our theatre program and prominent space on our web page for the production year*
* Production year runs Jan 1 - Dec 31
No goods or services were given in consideration for this contribution unless expressly noted. All gifts to Class Act Theatre, Inc. (EIN 88-1629968), a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization, are tax-deductible to the full extent of the law.
Ruby Slippers Sponsor ($75+)
$75
Includes a 1/4 page size (2.75 x 2.21) ad in our theatre program
* Production year runs Jan 1 - Dec 31
No goods or services were given in consideration for this contribution unless expressly noted. All gifts to Class Act Theatre, Inc. (EIN 88-1629968), a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization, are tax-deductible to the full extent of the law.
Includes a 1/4 page size (2.75 x 2.21) ad in our theatre program
* Production year runs Jan 1 - Dec 31
No goods or services were given in consideration for this contribution unless expressly noted. All gifts to Class Act Theatre, Inc. (EIN 88-1629968), a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization, are tax-deductible to the full extent of the law.
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