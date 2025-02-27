2025 Business Sponsorship

Includes a full page (5.5 x 8.5) ad in our theatre program and prominent space on our web page for the production year* * Production year runs Jan 1 - Dec 31 No goods or services were given in consideration for this contribution unless expressly noted. All gifts to Class Act Theatre, Inc. (EIN 88-1629968), a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization, are tax-deductible to the full extent of the law.

Includes a full page (5.5 x 8.5) ad in our theatre program and prominent space on our web page for the production year* * Production year runs Jan 1 - Dec 31 No goods or services were given in consideration for this contribution unless expressly noted. All gifts to Class Act Theatre, Inc. (EIN 88-1629968), a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization, are tax-deductible to the full extent of the law.

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