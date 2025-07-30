2026 BYOC Youth Tech Summit-Jan 10, 2026

Ticket gives you admission to the summit and the luncheon. Your student should be involved or interested in technology. Complete the questions on the form for your student.
1st 25 Youth Can Attend Free. Ticket gives you admission to the summit and luncheon. The questions on the form will allow us to understand your interest.
Sponsor 5 Youth to Attend
Sponsor 10 Youth to Attend
Sponsor 20 Youth to Attend
VIP Partners will receive a booth, daily promotion on social media until event, be on a panel, 15 guests,.
This is also an opportunity to connect with industry experts, peers and potential clients. Attendees are potential future clients and future employees. This event will foster a sense of community and encourage collaboration and problem solving. It can create lasting bonds and memories between co-workers.
Workshop Partners will receive a booth, daily promotion on social media until event, be on a panel, 8 guests.
Opening Session Partners will receive a booth, weekly promotion on social media until event, be on a panel, 8 guests.
Panel Discussion Partners will receive a booth, weekly promotion on social media until event. 5 guests.
Sponsor the Event. Friends will receive a booth, weekly promotion on social media until event, 5 guests.
