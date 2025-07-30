2026 BYOC Youth Tech Summit-Jan 10, 2026

1 Sheakley Way

Springdale, OH 45246

Adult Admission
$15

Ticket gives you admission to the summit and the luncheon. Your student should be involved or interested in technology. Complete the questions on the form for your student.

Youth Admission - 12 - 17
free

1st 25 Youth Can Attend Free. Ticket gives you admission to the summit and luncheon. The questions on the form will allow us to understand your interest.

Young Adult Ticket - 18 - 25
$10

Ticket gives you admission to the summit and the luncheon. Your student should be involved or interested in technology. Complete the questions on the form for your student.

Youth Sponsor (5)
$50

Sponsor 5 Youth to Attend

Youth Sponsor (10)
$100

Sponsor 10 Youth to Attend

Youth Sponsor (20)
$200

Sponsor 20 Youth to Attend

Conference - VIP Partner
$5,000

VIP Partners will receive a booth, daily promotion on social media until event, be on a panel, 15 guests,.


Conference Sponsor - Workshop Partner
$2,500

Workshop Partners will receive a booth, daily promotion on social media until event, be on a panel, 8 guests.

Conference Sponsor - Opening Session Partner
$1,500

Opening Session Partners will receive a booth, weekly promotion on social media until event, be on a panel, 8 guests.

Conference Sponsor - Panel Discussion Contributor
$1,000

Panel Discussion Partners will receive a booth, weekly promotion on social media until event. 5 guests.

Conference Sponsor - Friend
$500

Sponsor the Event. Friends will receive a booth, weekly promotion on social media until event, 5 guests.

