2025 Hastings Fall Festival Auction Items

Give yourself or a loved one the gift of a $375 Custom Photography Experience—expertly guided, fully personalized, and includes a print credit towards heirloom-quality artwork.
Gift Certificate - 3 Night Stay Riverfront Cottage
$10
Starting bid
Enjoy relaxing weekend escape with a 3-night stay at a beautiful 2-bedroom, 1-bathroom riverfront cottage nestled along the serene St. Johns County riverfront. Sleeps 4 guests comfortably.
Gift Certificate - The Venue Hastings
$10
Starting bid
Host your next unforgettable event at The Venue Hastings—perfect for small business functions, birthday celebrations, and so much more! This gift certificate is valid for one event with up to 100 guests at our charming location: 301 N Main Street, Hastings, FL 32145, and may be redeemed for any available date in 2025 or 2026.
Colonial Quarters & Pirate Museum - 6 VIP Tickets
$10
Starting bid
🏴☠️ A Huge Thank You to Colonial Quarter! 🏰
We’re thrilled to showcase an incredible auction basket generously donated by Colonial Quarter—a true St. Augustine gem! This exciting package includes:
🎟️ 6 VIP Tickets to the Pirate & Treasure Museum ($120 value)
🏛️ 6 VIP Tickets to the Colonial Experience Living History Tour ($96 value)
🍻 6 Ten Bull Chips good for food or drinks at the Bulls & Crown Pub
That’s over $250 worth of historic adventure and fun for the whole family—all in support of Hastings Main Street, Inc.!
Bid now and take a journey through time, treasure, and taverns—all while supporting a great cause!
5 VIP Tours & Attraction Passes
$10
Starting bid
🚎 Thank You to Old Town Trolley Tours of St. Augustine! 🏰
We’re so grateful for the generous donation from Old Town Trolley Tours of St. Augustine—a beloved way to experience the Nation’s Oldest City! Up for auction are 5 VIP Tours & Attractions Passes, each good for one free admission to any of the exciting Historic Tours of America locations listed on the pass.
That’s five chances to hop on, explore, and discover history like never before!
🎉 Bid now for your ticket to adventure—and support Hastings Main Street in the process!
Autographed R.L. Lewis Poster
$10
Starting bid
🎨 Bid Now! 🎨
Don’t miss your chance to own a unique, signed Highwaymen poster featuring original artwork created exclusively for Hastings, FL. This collector’s piece celebrates the town’s rich agricultural and cultural heritage—an extraordinary tribute by one of Florida’s most iconic art movements.
✨ Rare. Local. Legendary.
Place your bid today and take home a piece of history!
