2025 CAC Baseball Showcase Welcome Dinner

This ticket is for other Catholic school teams or youth teams that would like to attend the event.
Whole Table Purchase
$350
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
This allows you to purchase an entire table at a discount. Each table will seat 8 people.
Sponsor Table
$750
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
This gets you a table of 8 for the Friday dinner, and recognized as a sponsor at the dinner. You will also be recognition in the event program.
Humility Sponsorship
$7,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 16 tickets
This is the Presenting Sponsor Level.
• Recognition throughout weekend and in program
• Recognition during promotion of event (Social Media, Interviews, Articles)
• Recognition on event website
• 2 Tables at the Friday Dinner
• Throw out First Pitch on Saturday
• Reserved Seating for Games on Saturday
• CAC Event Gear
Dinner Sponsorship
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 16 tickets
• Recognition during Dinner and in event program
• Recognition during promotion of dinner (Social Media, Interviews, Articles)
• 2 Tables at the Friday Dinner
• Recognition on event website
• Recognition during games on Saturday
Charity Sponsorship
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
• Recognition throughout weekend and in program
• Recognition on Social Media and Event Website
• 1 Table at the Friday Dinner
• Reserved Seating for Games on Saturday
• CAC Event Gear
Honesty Sponsorship
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
• Recognition on Social Media and Event Website
• 4 Tickets to the Friday Dinner
• Recognition during Friday Dinner and between games on Saturday
• Recognition in program
Meekness Sponsorship
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
• Recognition on Social Media and Event Website
• 4 Tickets to the Friday Dinner
• Recognition in program
Sportsmanship Sponsorship
$250
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
• Recognition on Social Media and Event Website
• Recognition in program
• 2 Tickets to the Friday Dinner
General Admission Ticket
$50
This ticket is for those that would like to attend the event, but are not a member of the team or family member of one of the participating teams.
