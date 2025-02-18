Catholic Athletes for Christ

2025 CAC Baseball Showcase Welcome Dinner

651 Taylor Dr

Xenia, OH 45385, USA

Participating Team - Family Ticket
$25
Fellow Catholic School Team or Youth Team Ticket
$25
This ticket is for other Catholic school teams or youth teams that would like to attend the event.
Whole Table Purchase
$350
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
This allows you to purchase an entire table at a discount. Each table will seat 8 people.
Sponsor Table
$750
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
This gets you a table of 8 for the Friday dinner, and recognized as a sponsor at the dinner. You will also be recognition in the event program.
Humility Sponsorship
$7,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 16 tickets
This is the Presenting Sponsor Level. • Recognition throughout weekend and in program • Recognition during promotion of event (Social Media, Interviews, Articles) • Recognition on event website • 2 Tables at the Friday Dinner • Throw out First Pitch on Saturday • Reserved Seating for Games on Saturday • CAC Event Gear
Dinner Sponsorship
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 16 tickets
• Recognition during Dinner and in event program • Recognition during promotion of dinner (Social Media, Interviews, Articles) • 2 Tables at the Friday Dinner • Recognition on event website • Recognition during games on Saturday
Charity Sponsorship
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
• Recognition throughout weekend and in program • Recognition on Social Media and Event Website • 1 Table at the Friday Dinner • Reserved Seating for Games on Saturday • CAC Event Gear
Honesty Sponsorship
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
• Recognition on Social Media and Event Website • 4 Tickets to the Friday Dinner • Recognition during Friday Dinner and between games on Saturday • Recognition in program
Meekness Sponsorship
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
• Recognition on Social Media and Event Website • 4 Tickets to the Friday Dinner • Recognition in program
Sportsmanship Sponsorship
$250
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
• Recognition on Social Media and Event Website • Recognition in program • 2 Tickets to the Friday Dinner
General Admission Ticket
$50
This ticket is for those that would like to attend the event, but are not a member of the team or family member of one of the participating teams.
