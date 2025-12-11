2025 Cal Fire Holiday Party Silent Auction

This coffee lovers basket is perfect for anyone who appreciates a truly great cup of coffee. It features home-roasted Kenya Peaberry coffee by the Moon family, paired with a classic French press and a milk frother for crafting café-quality drinks at home. Two 20 oz YETI travel mugs complete the bundle, making it easy to enjoy your favorite brew at home or on the go. Thoughtfully curated with both quality and care, this basket is ideal for daily rituals or as a standout gift.



Fair Market Value: $90

Generously Donated by Shannon Moon