2025 Cal Fire Holiday Party Silent Auction

This Altisima Winery basket is perfect for wine lovers and effortless entertaining. It features three distinct bottles of Altisima wine, thoughtfully paired with a selection of gourmet charcuterie items to complement each pour. Ideal for a cozy night in, a dinner party, or a special gift, this basket offers a refined tasting experience that brings together quality wines and classic accompaniments for any occasion.
FMV: $150
Generously Donated by: Altisima Winery
This GovX gift certificate bundle offers flexibility and exclusive value. With $50 in GovX gift certificates, recipients can enjoy special access to premium brands, gear, and everyday essentials—making it a practical yet thoughtful gift for any occasion.
FMV: $50
Generously donated by: GovX
This CCC Motorsports Jack Daniel’s basket is perfect for racing fans and whiskey enthusiasts alike. It features a bottle of Jack Daniel’s No. 7 Tennessee Whiskey paired with classic whiskey glasses for enjoying every pour. Branded CCC Motorsports men’s and women’s shirts and a matching hat round out the bundle, making it a great mix of bold style, team pride, and timeless whiskey tradition. Ideal for game days, race days, or a standout gift for any fan.
FMV: $50
Generously Donated by: CCC Motorsports
This three-night Airbnb stay in Descanso is perfect for a relaxing mountain getaway. Nestled in a quiet, scenic setting, this stay offers a peaceful escape from the city while still being close to hiking, nature, and local charm. Ideal for a romantic retreat, a weekend with friends, or a restorative break, this experience provides the perfect blend of comfort, tranquility, and fresh mountain air.
FMV: $700
Generously Donated by: Kelly Marugg
This bundle is perfect for everyday comfort, casual style, and practical essentials. It features cozy 2Hot Activewear pieces, a soft blanket and pillow for relaxing at home, and a classic New Era beanie for effortless, on-the-go style. Thoughtful extras like a notebook, ornament, and dog tags add a personal touch, while functional accessories including coozies, a bottle opener, wine opener set, golf tees, and a stocking make it ideal for entertaining or gifting. Whether you’re unwinding, heading out, or stocking up on versatile essentials, this basket offers a well-rounded mix of comfort, utility, and style.
FMV: $250
Generously Donated by: 2 Hot Activewear
Experience breathtaking ocean views and pure relaxation with a two-night stay at this stunning cliffside 2B/2B Airbnb in Ensenada, Mexico. Perched on the coastline, this luxurious retreat offers modern comforts and a private patio overlooking the sparkling Pacific. Perfect for a romantic getaway or a rejuvenating escape with friends, this serene hideaway promises stunning sunsets, coastal charm, and unforgettable memories.
Contact John Clark to book.
FMV: $500
Generously donated by: John Clark
This women’s hair product basket is perfect for at-home pampering and everyday hair care. It features a curated selection of high-quality hair products designed to nourish, style, and protect, making it easy to achieve healthy, beautiful hair. Thoughtfully assembled for self-care days or as a gift, this basket is ideal for anyone who loves a little luxury in their daily routine.
FMV: $336
This men’s hair product basket is perfect for effortless grooming and everyday care. It features a curated selection of quality hair products designed to style, strengthen, and maintain healthy hair. Ideal for daily routines or as a thoughtful gift, this basket offers practical essentials with a polished, masculine touch.
FMV: $150
This Cal Fire ironwork piece is a striking tribute to service and craftsmanship. Handcrafted from durable metal, it features a bold Cal Fire design that makes a meaningful statement in any home, office, or outdoor space. Perfect for supporters, collectors, or as a special gift, this piece combines strength, pride, and lasting quality.
FMV: $200
Generously donated by: RKM Metal Works
This family game night basket is perfect for fun-filled evenings at home. Packed entirely with games for all ages, it’s designed to bring everyone together for friendly competition, laughter, and quality time. Ideal for families, gatherings, or a cozy night in, this basket guarantees hours of entertainment and memorable moments.
Fair Market Value: $75
Generously Donated by: The Shaw Family
These zoo tickets are perfect for a fun-filled day of exploration and discovery. Enjoy up-close encounters with wildlife, engaging exhibits, and an unforgettable outdoor experience for all ages. Ideal for families, couples, or animal lovers, this outing offers a memorable day of adventure and learning.
Fair Market Value: $150
Generously Donated by Shannon Moon
This coffee lovers basket is perfect for anyone who appreciates a truly great cup of coffee. It features home-roasted Kenya Peaberry coffee by the Moon family, paired with a classic French press and a milk frother for crafting café-quality drinks at home. Two 20 oz YETI travel mugs complete the bundle, making it easy to enjoy your favorite brew at home or on the go. Thoughtfully curated with both quality and care, this basket is ideal for daily rituals or as a standout gift.
Fair Market Value: $90
Generously Donated by Shannon Moon
This massage certificate is perfect for rest, relaxation, and self-care. It offers a rejuvenating massage experience designed to ease tension, promote wellness, and provide a much-needed moment of calm. Ideal as a thoughtful gift, this certificate gives the recipient the flexibility to unwind and recharge on their own schedule.
Fair Market Value: $125
This high-quality flashlight is perfect for reliability and everyday preparedness. Designed with powerful illumination and durable construction, it’s ideal for use at home, outdoors, or on the go. Practical yet thoughtful, this flashlight is a dependable tool that combines performance, convenience, and peace of mind.
Fair Market Value: $80
Generously Donated by: Fire Etc
This pink Loungefly backpack is perfect for adding a fun, stylish touch to any outfit. Known for its compact design and high-quality craftsmanship, this backpack blends fashion with function, making it ideal for everyday use, travel, or theme park days. Cute, practical, and eye-catching, it’s a great gift for anyone who loves standout accessories.
Fair Market Value: $95
Generously Donated by: Cynthia Ceballos
This coffee basket is perfect for everyday coffee lovers. It features a selection of classic coffee essentials designed to make mornings a little better and coffee breaks more enjoyable. Simple, versatile, and easy to gift, this basket is ideal for anyone who appreciates a warm cup of coffee at home or on the go.
Fair Market Value: $95
Generously Donated by: The Shaw Family
This Crafted Greens gift card is perfect for fresh, healthy meals. It gives the recipient the flexibility to enjoy thoughtfully prepared greens and flavorful menu options made with quality ingredients. A practical and feel-good gift for anyone who values convenience, wellness, and great taste.
Fair Market Value: $100
Generously Donated by: Crafted Greens
This Mario’s Restaurant gift card is perfect for a classic Mexican dining experience. Enjoy hearty Mexican favorites, warm hospitality, and a welcoming neighborhood atmosphere. Ideal for a night out, a family meal, or a thoughtful gift, this offering lets the recipient savor a beloved local restaurant at their convenience.
Fair Market Value: $200
Generously Donated by: Mario's Restaurant
This autographed baseball signed by Joe Musgrove is a must-have for any baseball fan. Featuring the signature of the San Diego Padres pitcher, this collectible makes a standout display piece and a meaningful addition to any sports collection. Perfect for fans, collectors, or as a memorable gift, it captures a special piece of Padres pride.
Fair Market Value: $100
Generously Donated by: Billy Tomasello
This original art collection by David Lozaeu showcases his distinctive style and creative vision. Thoughtfully crafted with attention to detail, this work makes a striking addition to any home or collection. A unique and meaningful piece, it reflects the artist’s talent and artistic expression.
Fair Market Value: $220
Generously Donated by: Omar Ali
This Homemade for the Holidays basket is perfect for festive fun and cozy traditions. It includes cookie decorating items and a homemade hot chocolate mix, making it easy to create sweet treats and warm drinks at home. Ideal for families, friends, or holiday gatherings, this basket brings a little extra joy and homemade cheer to the season.
Fair Market Value: $50
Generously Donated by: Shannon Moon
This HolsApple Designs gift certificate is perfect for custom style and thoughtful design. It gives the recipient the flexibility to enjoy beautifully crafted pieces known for quality, creativity, and attention to detail. A versatile and elegant gift, this certificate lets them choose something truly special.
Fair Market Value: $100
This Sandwich Bag Restaurant gift certificate is perfect for a casual and delicious meal. Enjoy fresh ingredients, classic favorites, and a laid-back dining experience at this local favorite. Ideal for lunch, dinner, or a quick bite, this gift certificate offers a simple and satisfying dining option.
Fair Market Value: $50
Generously Donated by: Sandwich Bag Restaurant
This wellness basket is perfect for relaxation, creativity, and mindful fun. It includes a diffuser, calming activities like games and coloring books, and other thoughtful items designed to help unwind and recharge. Ideal for self-care days or a quiet night in, this basket encourages balance, stress relief, and a little everyday joy.
Fair Market Value: $200
Generously donated by: Preston Fouts
