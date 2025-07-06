2025 Camden Valkyries Fall Season

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.noExpiration
One time Registration fee that will cover the Fall Season.
***If you bring on a $300 donation from a sponsor. Player Registration fee is waived***
This is your monthly membership cost for the team.
This covers monthly fees for the entire fall season.
One time payment for Jacksonville tournaments ONLY. Provides Team Gate fee for family entrance in tournament.
Team Bat Bag will have Players # and First Name
Along with Team Logo.
This is for 6 hours of “Team Training” only That will be used for team practices. This will not get you “individual” cage time outside of scheduled practice.
