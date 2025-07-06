2025 Camden Valkyries Fall Season

Registration Fee
$100

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.noExpiration

One time Registration fee that will cover the Fall Season.

***If you bring on a $300 donation from a sponsor. Player Registration fee is waived***

Monthly Membership
$50

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.noExpiration

This is your monthly membership cost for the team.

Full Season Membership
$250

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.noExpiration

This covers monthly fees for the entire fall season.

Team Gate Fee(Jax Tournamnets)
$10

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.noExpiration

One time payment for Jacksonville tournaments ONLY. Provides Team Gate fee for family entrance in tournament.

Team Bat Bag
$36

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.noExpiration

Team Bat Bag will have Players # and First Name

Along with Team Logo.

Legends Team Batting Cage(10U Gold)
$20

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.noExpiration

This is for 6 hours of “Team Training” only That will be used for team practices. This will not get you “individual” cage time outside of scheduled practice.

Legends Team Batting Cage(10U Silver)
$20

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.noExpiration

This is for 6 hours of “Team Training” only That will be used for team practices. This will not get you “individual” cage time outside of scheduled practice.

addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing