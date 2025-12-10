Camden Valkyries Inc

Camden Valkyries Inc

2026 Camden Valkyries Spring Season

Registration Fee
$100

No expiration

One time Registration fee that will cover the Spring Season. New Players Only

***If you bring on a $300 donation from a sponsor. Player Registration fee is waived***

Monthly Membership
$50

No expiration

This is your monthly membership cost for the team. Due 1st Friday of each month. February through June

Full Spring Season Membership
$250

No expiration

This covers monthly fees for the entire fall season.

Team Gate Fee(Jax Tournamnets)
$10

No expiration

One time payment for each Jacksonville tournament ONLY. Provides Team Gate fee for family entrance in tournament.

Team Bat Bag
$60

No expiration

Team Bat Bag will have Players # and First Name

Along with Team Logo.

Start Up Fee
$250

No expiration

New Players Only (Optional Fundraiser Available)

