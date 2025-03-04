2025 Camper Registration

Camper Registration (8-19 Yrs)
Registration received by: June 1, 2025 is discounted at $130.00. T-shirt is included.
Registration received after June 1 is $155.00 - T-shirt not guaranteed.
Kids Camp (5-7 yrs)
$110
Kids Camp Campers are required to have a Parent/Guardian stay on site and in the dorms with them.
Registration received by: June 1, 2025 is discounted at $85.00. T-shirt is included.
Registration received after June 1 is $110.00 - T-shirt not guaranteed.
Parents/Guardians must pay a registration fee of $85.00 (if registered by: June 1, 2025. ($110 starting June 2, 2025)
Kids Camper Parent Guardian Registration Fee
$85
Kids Camp Campers are required to have a Parent/Guardian stay on site and in the dorms with them.
Parents/Guardians must pay a registration fee of $85.00 (if registered by: June 1, 2025.
Registration received after June 1 is $110.00.
Anyone 18+ needs a background check. You will be emailed a separate registration link for this.
