2025 Canton Ice Hockey Golf Outing Fundraiser

-Sponsorship recognition by announcer during varsity home games -Your company logo featured on a 4x8 black-out banner at home games -Wood plaque with varsity team photo to thank you for your support -½ page logo in game program -Tax deductible donation letter -Golf outing hole sponsor sign
-Sponsorship recognition by announcer during varsity home games -Your company logo featured on a 4x6 black-out banner at home games -Wood plaque with varsity team photo to thank you for your support -¼ page logo in game program -Tax deductible donation letter -Golf outing hole sponsor sign
-Your company logo featured on a 4x4 black-out banner at home games-Wood plaque with varsity team photo to thank you for your support -Sponsor page listing in game program -Tax deductible donation letter -Golf outing hole sponsor sign
-Your company logo included on a black-out banner at home games. -Sponsor page listing in game program -Tax deductible donation letter -Golf outing hole sponsor sign
