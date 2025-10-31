Lancer Basketball Club

Lancer Basketball Club

2025 Carlsbad Basketball Partnership Opportunities

2155 Salk Ave

Carlsbad, CA 92008, USA

MVP Partner
$3,000

As a MVP Partner you will receive:

·Prominent recognition at the event, including logo placement on all marketing materials and event banner

· Logo and company spotlights on all social media platforms

· Large logo on the school Gym banner

· VIP table for eight guests with dinner, drinks and contest tickets

· Exclusive networking opportunities

Slam Dunk Partner
$2,000

As a Slam Dunk Partner you will receive:

· Logo and company spotlights on all social media platforms

· Medium logo on school Gym banner

· Dinner, drinks and contest tickets for six guests

· Exclusive networking opportunities


All-Star Partner
$1,000

As a All- Star Partner you will receive:

· Small logo on school Gym banner and social media recognition

· Dinner, drinks and contest tickets for four guests

· Exclusive networking opportunities

Lancer Partner
$500

As a Lancer Partner you will receive:

· Small logo on school Gym banner and social media recognition

· Dinner, drinks & contest tickets for two guests

· Exclusive networking opportunities

