2025 Carlsbad Basketball Partnership Opportunities

Hosted by
About this event
As a MVP Partner you will receive:
·Prominent recognition at the event, including logo placement on all marketing materials and event banner
· Logo and company spotlights on all social media platforms
· Large logo on the school Gym banner
· VIP table for eight guests with dinner, drinks and contest tickets
· Exclusive networking opportunities
As a Slam Dunk Partner you will receive:
· Logo and company spotlights on all social media platforms
· Medium logo on school Gym banner
· Dinner, drinks and contest tickets for six guests
· Exclusive networking opportunities
As a All- Star Partner you will receive:
· Small logo on school Gym banner and social media recognition
· Dinner, drinks and contest tickets for four guests
· Exclusive networking opportunities
As a Lancer Partner you will receive:
· Small logo on school Gym banner and social media recognition
· Dinner, drinks & contest tickets for two guests
· Exclusive networking opportunities
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!