2025 Carnival Colossal

987 Avenida Vista Hermosa

San Clemente, CA 92673, USA

Presenting Sponsor
$5,000
  • Top billing on all materials and stage
  • Two 48 x 96 Fence banners
  • Stage announcements
  • Ability to have a Pop-Up tent during the Carnival
Stage Sponsor
$800
  • Logo on all materials and stage
  • Two 48*48 Fence banners
  • Stage announcements
Fence Sponsor 48 x 96
$450
  • 48 x 96 Fence Banner Sponsorship
Fence Sponsor 48 x 48
$250
  • 48 x 48 Fence Banner Sponsorship
addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing