Friends Of San Clemente Beaches Parks & Recreation Foundation Inc
2025 Carnival Colossal
987 Avenida Vista Hermosa
San Clemente, CA 92673, USA
Presenting Sponsor
$5,000
Top billing on all materials and stage
Two 48 x 96 Fence banners
Stage announcements
Ability to have a Pop-Up tent during the Carnival
Top billing on all materials and stage
Two 48 x 96 Fence banners
Stage announcements
Ability to have a Pop-Up tent during the Carnival
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
Stage Sponsor
$800
Logo on all materials and stage
Two 48*48 Fence banners
Stage announcements
Logo on all materials and stage
Two 48*48 Fence banners
Stage announcements
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
Fence Sponsor 48 x 96
$450
48 x 96 Fence Banner Sponsorship
48 x 96 Fence Banner Sponsorship
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
Fence Sponsor 48 x 48
$250
48 x 48 Fence Banner Sponsorship
48 x 48 Fence Banner Sponsorship
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
addExtraDonation
$
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing
checkout