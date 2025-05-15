2025 Carribean Festival Sponsorship

1. Name of Person or Company Name placed on event t-shirts and website
2. 1 ticket to appreciation dinner
Bronze Sponsor- $400
$400
1. Logo placed on event staff and volunteer t-shirts
2. Marketing and Ads on social media outlets
3. 1 ticket to appreciation dinner
Silver Sponsor
$1,000
1. Logo placed on event staff and volunteer t-shirts
2. Marketing and Ads on social media outlets
3. Advertisement on final event banner
4. 1x use of facility
5. 3 scripted announcements at the main stage
6. 2 tickets to appreciation dinner
Gold Sponsor
$2,500
1. Logo placed on event staff and volunteer t-shirts
2. Marketing and Ads on social media outlets and website
3. Advertisement on final event banner
4. 2x use of facility
5. Allowed to provide promotional materials for sponsorship table
6. Listed as sponsor for annual winter wonderland event
7. 5 scripted announcements at the main stage and logo on stage banner
8. 3 tickets to appreciation dinner
In-Kind Donation
Free
Please select the in-kind donation you would like to donate in the additional questions section.
