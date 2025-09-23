Fort Lee Athletic Club Inc

Hosted by

Fort Lee Athletic Club Inc

About this event

2025 Casino Night

2029 Lemoine Ave

Fort Lee, NJ 07024, USA

General Admission
$125

Grants entry to the event. Includes:

$100 in chips + Buffet Dinner + 1 Free Alcoholic Drink

VIP Admission
$150

General Admission + Open Bar Beer, Wine, Spirits, and Cocktails

Blackjack Sponsor
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Event Sponsorship with signage at the event. Includes 2 General Admission tickets.

Full House Sponsor
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Event sponsorship with special signage at the event. Includes 4 General Admission tickets

Royal Flush Sponsor
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Event sponsorship with distinguished signage at the event. Includes 8 General Admission tickets.

Add a donation for Fort Lee Athletic Club Inc

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!