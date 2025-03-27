2025 Casino Night Ad Book

Full color page + 8 tickets to the Casino Night event.
We are also happy to have your company logo placed on the table or around the venue, or a complimentary 1/8 page ad for your business. Please call us for option choices.
7.5" x 5"
Pioneer Circle
$5,000
Full color page + 6 tickets to the Casino Night event.
We are also happy to have your company logo placed on the table or around the venue, or a complimentary 1/8 page ad for your business. Please call us for option choices.
7.5" x 5"
Benefactor Circle
$3,600
Full color page + 4 tickets to the Casino Night event.
We are also happy to have your company logo placed on the table or around the venue, or a complimentary 1/8 page ad for your business. Please call us for option choices.
7.5" x 5"
Chai Circle
$1,800
Full color page + 2 tickets to the Casino Night event.
We are also happy to have your company logo placed on the table or around the venue. Please call us for option choices.
7.5" x 5"
Pillar Supporter
$1,000
Full color page + 2 tickets to the Casino Night event.
7.5" x 5"
Patron Supporter
$500
Half page ad in color
5" x 3.6"
Sponsor Supporter
$360
Quarter Page
3.7" x 2.4"
Partnership Supporter
$180
Business Card 1/8 Page
Friendship Supporter
$100
1 Line of Congratulations
