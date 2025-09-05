2025 Casino Night Silent Auction

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
Value: $700. Six (6) Club Level tickets and one (1) VIP parking pass to the Huskers vs Maryland-Eastern game at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Tuesday, November 11, 2025.
Starting bid
Value: $500. 2 Club Seats for the Husker Football game vs. Northwestern on October 25, plus 2 Champions Club passes for premium amenities and an elevated game-day experience.
Starting bid
Value: $800. Private Skybox Suite Rental for one Sunday-Wednesday regular season home game during the current season, 20 tickets + VIP parking for 8. Saltdogs Swag; pickleball paddle, baseball, jersey, bobblehead, and 2 hats.
Starting bid
Value: $5,400. One (1) night stay and Two (2) rounds of 18-holes for up to Four (4) people. To be used at Ballyhack in VA, Victoria National in IN, ArborLinks in NE, Briggs Ranch in TX or Hidden Creek in NJ. Value: $5,400.
Starting bid
Value: $100+++
100 $1.00 scratch tickets from the Nebraska Lottery.
Starting bid
Value: $1,300. Bison All Conference Residential Basketball System. Model BA89QC-AW. Redeemable through February 13, 2025. Value: $1,300.
Starting bid
Value: $315. Hour and a half personal color analysis provided by Color Coated. Valid until October 2026.
Starting bid
Value: $150. One-of-a-kind B Branded custom styled hat. Never worry about showing up to an event wearing the same hat as someone else.
Starting bid
Value: $1,000. Two (2) rounds of 18-holes of golf for Four (4) players at Tatanka Golf Club. Two (2) rooms for One (1) night at Ohiya Casino & Resort for use during the 2025-26 golf season. Courtesy of Pinnacle Bank.
Starting bid
Value: priceless. Four (4) exclusive tour passes for a private Husker Facilities Tour, including the brand new Osborne Legacy Complex with former All-American Husker football player, Brenden Stai. Good for a mutually agreed upon date at the conclusion of the 2024 football season.
Starting bid
Value: Private Suite and Twelve (12) tickets to the Husker Women's Basketball game on November 12th vs. Creighton.
Starting bid
Value: $360.
Starting bid
Value: $1,500. Two (2) hour private field rental, Concession costs for 100 people.
Starting bid
Two (2) tickets + parking pass to the Nebraska vs. Northwestern game on October 24th. Section A1, Row 3, Seats 3 + 4. Parking lot 52. Plus, a Husker volleyball signed by the 2025 team!
Starting bid
Value: $830. Exion Radio-frequency/Ultrasound Eye Treatment. Exion combines radio-frequency energy and targeted ultra-sound to stimulate collagen, hyaluronic acid, and elastin production for skin rejuvenation, tightening, and fat reduction.
Starting bid
Value: $200. One (1) DiamondGlow™ session—a next-level, noninvasive skin-resurfacing treatment, that delivers radiant, healthy-looking skin. Plus, makeup bag and product.
Starting bid
Value: $100. Drybar giftcard ($55), Drybar swag--koozie, hairties, brush, Honey from Nelson Farms in Valley, NE.
Starting bid
Value: $70. Stanley mug, Three (3) Scooter's gift cards, towel.
Starting bid
Value: $150. La Raia white wine, Lafco New York candle, gardening gloves, wreathe, lavender syrup, watering can, planter, scissors, garden pad.
Starting bid
Value: $250. Free new patient appointment to Body Lab, Hydroflask, Cashmere throw, umbrella, towels.
Starting bid
Value: $800. Free three month membership to Victress MVMT, $25 gift card to Next Level Nutrition, 2 pairs of Bombas socks, Hydroflask, Next Level Nutrition supplements.
Starting bid
Value: $125. Nest pumpkin chai candle, throw blanket, kettle, cutting board, Starbucks coffee.
Starting bid
Value: $100. $50 Valentino's gift card, bottle of Justin wine, cutting boards, plates, cups, wine cups.
Starting bid
Value: $400. $200 Refyne gift card, Epionce Hand Cream, Recharge Mask, Retexturing Lotion, Color Science Color Balm and Lip Shine, Makeup bag.
Starting bid
Value: $150. Aria Rose lotion, room spray, and hand sanitizer, Le Rose wine, Ello coffee thermos, throw blanket, Slip silk pillowcase, waffle-knit towel set, pens.
Starting bid
Value: $75. Two (2) Scooter's gift cards, Wax Buffalo candle and fragrance spray, wine glasses.
Starting bid
Value: $125. Ridge wallet, Twenty Acres white wine.
Starting bid
Value: $140++. Autographed Johnny Rodgers photo, $50 Flagship restaurant gift card, bottle of Domaine Anderson Pinot Noir, Husker wine glasses, plates, napkins, towels, glass jar, acrylic serving tray.
Starting bid
Value: $200. Framed art of Memorial Stadium. Taken on 9/11/2010.
Starting bid
Value: $200. Framed art of Memorial Stadium. Taken on 9/11/2010.
Starting bid
Value: $150. Spongelle Hand Cream, Double-sided puzzle, Candle, Makeup bag, Hairband, Necklace, Hair clips, and Napkins.
Starting bid
Value: $125. $25 gift card to Lazlos, $25 gift card to White Elm, White Elm hat, Lazlos shirt and glassware, Candle, and Coasters.
Starting bid
Value: $125. Bundle of books from Ellinad Bookstore, $50 Amazon gift card, assortment of games, all in an adorable red wagon.
Starting bid
Value: $235. Bottle of Krupp red wine, Le Rose white wine, $30 Scooter's gift cards, candle, and picnic basket.
Starting bid
Value: $340. One (1) complimentary stay at Hilton Garden Inn, downtown Lincoln, NE. Bottle of Domaine du Gros Nore 2018, Godiva Chocolates, $20 in Scooter's gift cards, Snugglesac blanket.
Starting bid
Value $100. Wilson basketball, Hydroflask, Scoreboard, 4 play markerboards.
Starting bid
Value: $150
Sapahn Wallet, 2 Lied Center Tickets, Fluffy white blanket, Paoletti Red Wine
Starting bid
$150. Blanton's Bourbon + Lantern.
Starting bid
Value: $400
Black Stanley, Husker ball cap, $50 Charred Gift Card, $50 Valentinos Gift Card, $25 Scheels gift card, Framed Husker Picture, Giants Sunflower Seeds, Herbie Husker Bobblehead, Husker Baseball Memento, Sweet Home NE Coconut Soy Candle, Colby Ridge Popcorn, Football bowl
Starting bid
Value: $300. 10-year aged Eagle Run bourbon, Huckberry bourbon, Laser tape measure, Room spray, 2 t-shirts, 2 hats, cups.
Starting bid
Value: $200
Soft white blanket, Larry the Cable Guy Signed Picture, Buffalo Trace Kentucky Bourbon, Life in Lilac- Man Cave Candle
Starting bid
Value: $160. 10 year aged Eagle Run Bourbon, Rare Whiskey Book.
Starting bid
Value: $100
Kids Helmet, Razor Light-Up Scooter, Owala Water Bottle, Skateboard Gear, Chalk, Puzzle, Mouth Guard
Starting bid
Value: $240. One (1) dozen cookies per month for an entire year.
Starting bid
Value: $600
RTIC Cooler, Ugg Blanket, Colby Ridge popcorn, NE Foaming Hand Soap, Signed Johnny Rodgers Framed Picture, Nebraska Plates, Crown Royal, Huskers Door Hanging
Starting bid
Value: $75. $50 gift card to Goldenrod Pastries, cozy towel and bath bomb set.
Starting bid
Value: $200
KC Chiefs Stanley, KC Red Ball Cap, KC Chiefs Socks, Alex Gordon, $50 Charred Gift Card, Blanket
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!