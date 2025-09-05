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Boys & Girls Clubs Of Lincoln/Lancaster County

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2025 Casino Night Silent Auction

Men's Husker Basketball VIP Experience + Autographed Ball item
Men's Husker Basketball VIP Experience + Autographed Ball
$200

Starting bid

Value: $700. Six (6) Club Level tickets and one (1) VIP parking pass to the Huskers vs Maryland-Eastern game at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Tuesday, November 11, 2025.

Husker Football Experience item
Husker Football Experience
$200

Starting bid

Value: $500. 2 Club Seats for the Husker Football game vs. Northwestern on October 25, plus 2 Champions Club passes for premium amenities and an elevated game-day experience.

Saltdogs Baseball Suite Experience item
Saltdogs Baseball Suite Experience
$100

Starting bid

Value: $800. Private Skybox Suite Rental for one Sunday-Wednesday regular season home game during the current season, 20 tickets + VIP parking for 8. Saltdogs Swag; pickleball paddle, baseball, jersey, bobblehead, and 2 hats.

Dormie Network Stay + Play item
Dormie Network Stay + Play
$2,500

Starting bid

Value: $5,400. One (1) night stay and Two (2) rounds of 18-holes for up to Four (4) people. To be used at Ballyhack in VA, Victoria National in IN, ArborLinks in NE, Briggs Ranch in TX or Hidden Creek in NJ. Value: $5,400.

Jackpot Dreams! item
Jackpot Dreams!
$30

Starting bid

Value: $100+++
100 $1.00 scratch tickets from the Nebraska Lottery.

Basketball System by Bison item
Basketball System by Bison
$200

Starting bid

Value: $1,300. Bison All Conference Residential Basketball System. Model BA89QC-AW. Redeemable through February 13, 2025. Value: $1,300.

Color Analysis by Color Coated item
Color Analysis by Color Coated
$75

Starting bid

Value: $315. Hour and a half personal color analysis provided by Color Coated. Valid until October 2026.

B Branded Hat Company custom styled hat item
B Branded Hat Company custom styled hat
$50

Starting bid

Value: $150. One-of-a-kind B Branded custom styled hat. Never worry about showing up to an event wearing the same hat as someone else.

Tatanka Golf Package item
Tatanka Golf Package
$100

Starting bid

Value: $1,000. Two (2) rounds of 18-holes of golf for Four (4) players at Tatanka Golf Club. Two (2) rooms for One (1) night at Ohiya Casino & Resort for use during the 2025-26 golf season. Courtesy of Pinnacle Bank.

Osborne Legacy Complex Tour item
Osborne Legacy Complex Tour
$150

Starting bid

Value: priceless. Four (4) exclusive tour passes for a private Husker Facilities Tour, including the brand new Osborne Legacy Complex with former All-American Husker football player, Brenden Stai. Good for a mutually agreed upon date at the conclusion of the 2024 football season.

Husker Women's Basketball Experience item
Husker Women's Basketball Experience
$100

Starting bid

Value: Private Suite and Twelve (12) tickets to the Husker Women's Basketball game on November 12th vs. Creighton.

Piedmontese "Taste of Italy" Gift Box item
Piedmontese "Taste of Italy" Gift Box
$50

Starting bid

Value: $360.

  • (1) 14 oz. Jar of Beef Tallow
  • (2) 12 oz. Boneless Ribeye Steaks
  • (2) 10 oz. New York Strip Steaks
  • (6) 6 oz. Sirloin Filet Steaks
  • (4) 16 oz. 85/15 Lean Ground Beef Packages
  • (4) 16 oz. Stew Beef Packages
  • (2) 10 oz. Denver Steaks


Sandhills Global Youth Complex Experience item
Sandhills Global Youth Complex Experience
$150

Starting bid

Value: $1,500. Two (2) hour private field rental, Concession costs for 100 people.

Husker Volleyball Experience item
Husker Volleyball Experience
$100

Starting bid

Two (2) tickets + parking pass to the Nebraska vs. Northwestern game on October 24th. Section A1, Row 3, Seats 3 + 4. Parking lot 52. Plus, a Husker volleyball signed by the 2025 team!

ME Wellness Care & Aesthetics: Eye Treatment item
ME Wellness Care & Aesthetics: Eye Treatment
$150

Starting bid

Value: $830. Exion Radio-frequency/Ultrasound Eye Treatment. Exion combines radio-frequency energy and targeted ultra-sound to stimulate collagen, hyaluronic acid, and elastin production for skin rejuvenation, tightening, and fat reduction.

DiamondGlow Session item
DiamondGlow Session
$40

Starting bid

Value: $200. One (1) DiamondGlow™ session—a next-level, noninvasive skin-resurfacing treatment, that delivers radiant, healthy-looking skin. Plus, makeup bag and product.

Drybar + Honey item
Drybar + Honey
$30

Starting bid

Value: $100. Drybar giftcard ($55), Drybar swag--koozie, hairties, brush, Honey from Nelson Farms in Valley, NE.

Scooter's + Stanley item
Scooter's + Stanley
$10

Starting bid

Value: $70. Stanley mug, Three (3) Scooter's gift cards, towel.

Lavender Love item
Lavender Love
$30

Starting bid

Value: $150. La Raia white wine, Lafco New York candle, gardening gloves, wreathe, lavender syrup, watering can, planter, scissors, garden pad.

Body Lab Bundle item
Body Lab Bundle
$40

Starting bid

Value: $250. Free new patient appointment to Body Lab, Hydroflask, Cashmere throw, umbrella, towels.

The Next Level item
The Next Level
$50

Starting bid

Value: $800. Free three month membership to Victress MVMT, $25 gift card to Next Level Nutrition, 2 pairs of Bombas socks, Hydroflask, Next Level Nutrition supplements.

Pumpkin Spice item
Pumpkin Spice
$20

Starting bid

Value: $125. Nest pumpkin chai candle, throw blanket, kettle, cutting board, Starbucks coffee.

Go Big Red item
Go Big Red
$15

Starting bid

Value: $100. $50 Valentino's gift card, bottle of Justin wine, cutting boards, plates, cups, wine cups.

Refyne Bundle item
Refyne Bundle
$50

Starting bid

Value: $400. $200 Refyne gift card, Epionce Hand Cream, Recharge Mask, Retexturing Lotion, Color Science Color Balm and Lip Shine, Makeup bag.

Blush Bundle item
Blush Bundle
$40

Starting bid

Value: $150. Aria Rose lotion, room spray, and hand sanitizer, Le Rose wine, Ello coffee thermos, throw blanket, Slip silk pillowcase, waffle-knit towel set, pens.

Simple Pleasures item
Simple Pleasures
$20

Starting bid

Value: $75. Two (2) Scooter's gift cards, Wax Buffalo candle and fragrance spray, wine glasses.

Twenty Acres item
Twenty Acres
$25

Starting bid

Value: $125. Ridge wallet, Twenty Acres white wine.

Johnny Rodgers + Red item
Johnny Rodgers + Red
$25

Starting bid

Value: $140++. Autographed Johnny Rodgers photo, $50 Flagship restaurant gift card, bottle of Domaine Anderson Pinot Noir, Husker wine glasses, plates, napkins, towels, glass jar, acrylic serving tray.

Memorial Stadium Art #1 item
Memorial Stadium Art #1
$50

Starting bid

Value: $200. Framed art of Memorial Stadium. Taken on 9/11/2010.

Memorial Stadium Art #2 item
Memorial Stadium Art #2
$50

Starting bid

Value: $200. Framed art of Memorial Stadium. Taken on 9/11/2010.

Color Collab Basket item
Color Collab Basket
$25

Starting bid

Value: $150. Spongelle Hand Cream, Double-sided puzzle, Candle, Makeup bag, Hairband, Necklace, Hair clips, and Napkins.

Taproom Takeaway item
Taproom Takeaway
$30

Starting bid

Value: $125. $25 gift card to Lazlos, $25 gift card to White Elm, White Elm hat, Lazlos shirt and glassware, Candle, and Coasters.

Wagon of Wow! item
Wagon of Wow!
$10

Starting bid

Value: $125. Bundle of books from Ellinad Bookstore, $50 Amazon gift card, assortment of games, all in an adorable red wagon.

Picnic Perfect item
Picnic Perfect
$30

Starting bid

Value: $235. Bottle of Krupp red wine, Le Rose white wine, $30 Scooter's gift cards, candle, and picnic basket.

Staycation Perfection item
Staycation Perfection
$45

Starting bid

Value: $340. One (1) complimentary stay at Hilton Garden Inn, downtown Lincoln, NE. Bottle of Domaine du Gros Nore 2018, Godiva Chocolates, $20 in Scooter's gift cards, Snugglesac blanket.

Game Time Bundle item
Game Time Bundle
$10

Starting bid

Value $100. Wilson basketball, Hydroflask, Scoreboard, 4 play markerboards.

A Cozy Night item
A Cozy Night
$25

Starting bid

Value: $150

Sapahn Wallet, 2 Lied Center Tickets, Fluffy white blanket, Paoletti Red Wine


Blanton's Bourbon item
Blanton's Bourbon
$20

Starting bid

$150. Blanton's Bourbon + Lantern.

Husker Fun item
Husker Fun
$75

Starting bid

Value: $400

Black Stanley, Husker ball cap, $50 Charred Gift Card, $50 Valentinos Gift Card, $25 Scheels gift card, Framed Husker Picture, Giants Sunflower Seeds, Herbie Husker Bobblehead, Husker Baseball Memento, Sweet Home NE Coconut Soy Candle, Colby Ridge Popcorn, Football bowl

Bourbon Bundle item
Bourbon Bundle
$50

Starting bid

Value: $300. 10-year aged Eagle Run bourbon, Huckberry bourbon, Laser tape measure, Room spray, 2 t-shirts, 2 hats, cups.

Men's Night In item
Men's Night In
$30

Starting bid

Value: $200

Soft white blanket, Larry the Cable Guy Signed Picture, Buffalo Trace Kentucky Bourbon, Life in Lilac- Man Cave Candle

Eagle Run Bundle item
Eagle Run Bundle
$30

Starting bid

Value: $160. 10 year aged Eagle Run Bourbon, Rare Whiskey Book.

A Kid's SkateboardingDream item
A Kid's SkateboardingDream
$25

Starting bid

Value: $100

Kids Helmet, Razor Light-Up Scooter, Owala Water Bottle, Skateboard Gear, Chalk, Puzzle, Mouth Guard

Dozen Cookies for a Year item
Dozen Cookies for a Year
$10

Starting bid

Value: $240. One (1) dozen cookies per month for an entire year.

Ultimate Husker Tailgate Bundle item
Ultimate Husker Tailgate Bundle
$200

Starting bid

Value: $600

RTIC Cooler, Ugg Blanket, Colby Ridge popcorn, NE Foaming Hand Soap, Signed Johnny Rodgers Framed Picture, Nebraska Plates, Crown Royal, Huskers Door Hanging

Goldenrod Pastries Gift Set item
Goldenrod Pastries Gift Set
$10

Starting bid

Value: $75. $50 gift card to Goldenrod Pastries, cozy towel and bath bomb set.

Chiefs Basket item
Chiefs Basket
$50

Starting bid

Value: $200

KC Chiefs Stanley, KC Red Ball Cap, KC Chiefs Socks, Alex Gordon, $50 Charred Gift Card, Blanket

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