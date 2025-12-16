2025 CBA State Championship Ring

A huge thank you to the CBA Booster Club for their continued support and incredible generosity! Their $50 contribution toward each player’s ring makes a meaningful difference, bringing this year’s ring cost down to $250 per player. We are truly grateful for their ongoing commitment to our players and our program!

**Reminder, a donation to Zeffy is 100% optional, and not needed. Please change this to 0 if you do not want to donate to the Zeffy Site. To do this, click the drop down menu, chose other, and enter 0. If you chose to Donate, it goes to Zeffy, this is not for CBA or CBA Football.