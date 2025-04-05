2025 CE Ladies' Retreat

Choose this ticket if you would like to request a scholarship for Friday and Saturday. Complete the form and a Women's Ministry Team Member will contact you. Friday room check-in is between 6-7 pm; however, you may arrive as early as 2 pm to enjoy the amenities. Dinner will not be provided. Plan to either eat ahead of time or bring a picnic-style dinner. Kitchen access will not be available. Saturday begins with breakfast at 8:30 am. Lunch is included. The retreat will conclude at 4 pm, but you are welcome to linger until 5 pm.

Choose this ticket if you would like to request a scholarship for Friday and Saturday. Complete the form and a Women's Ministry Team Member will contact you. Friday room check-in is between 6-7 pm; however, you may arrive as early as 2 pm to enjoy the amenities. Dinner will not be provided. Plan to either eat ahead of time or bring a picnic-style dinner. Kitchen access will not be available. Saturday begins with breakfast at 8:30 am. Lunch is included. The retreat will conclude at 4 pm, but you are welcome to linger until 5 pm.

seeMoreDetailsMobile