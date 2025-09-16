eventClosed

2025 CEDC Annual Meeting Sponsorship

1900 7th Ave

Longview, WA 98632, USA

Platinum Plus Sponsor
$1,800

Includes a table of 8 at the event with premium table placement, premium logo placement on the scroll at the event, ability to have an informational table near the entrance of the event, company logo on all event materials.

Platinum Sponsor
$1,350

Includes premium seat locations for individual ticket purchasers, premium logo placement on the scroll at the event, ability to have an informational table near the entrance of the event, and company logo on all event materials.

Gold Sponsor
$950

Company logo on the scroll at the event, ability to have an informational table near the entrance of the event, company logo on all event materials.

Silver Sponsor
$550

Company logo on scroll at the event, company logo on printed event materials, company logo on marketing materials for the event.

