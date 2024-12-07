2025 CEJC Banquet Raffle

Valued at $200. Gentlemen get yourself spruced up at The Local Shoppe; Ladies get your nails done! It's time for a night out at the 17 Prime Steakhouse. Get to know each other better while playing The Couples Game. Sponsored by Pink Polish and the Local Shoppe.

