2025 CEJC Banquet Raffle

Valued at $100. Grab the family and enjoy one of the best games in American sports - Riverdogs Baseball. Basket includes four grandstand tickets to a Riverdogs game and snacks for the game. Sponsored by the Charleston Riverdogs.
Fore!! Basket
$5
Valued at $85. If you like to take a swing at making par, this is the basket "fore" you! Basket includes a $50 gift certificate to Top Golf, Nike ball cap and a custom tumbler. Sponsored by Top Golf.
Wine and Dine Basket
$5
Valued at $75. Indulge in the ultimate wine experience with our exclusive Wine Basket. Enjoy your glass of wine with custom CEJC glasses paired with your favorite cheese. Basket includes a certificate to 17 Prime steakhouse. Sponsored by CEJC Exec Board.
Starbucks Discovery Series Coffee Basket
$5
Valued at $125. You do not have to be a coffee lover to enjoy 4 different types of Starbucks coffee served in a super cute tumbler or an even endearing mug from SB's Discovery Series South Carolina line. Sponsored by SWE Lowcountry Chapter.
S'more Please Basket
$5
Valued at $100. A s’mores party is all about warmth, laughter, and creating sweet memories. You and your guests can come together to make and enjoy those irresistible treats of roasted marshmallows, melty chocolate, and crunchy graham crackers. Sponsored by IEEE.
Cozy and Calm Basket
$5
Valued at $75. A relaxed night under the blankets is the ultimate cozy, stress-free evening filled with delicious tea and calm smelling scents. Grab your next book or binge watch you favorite show! Sponsored by SWE Lowcountry Chapter.
Posh Date Night Basket
$5
Valued at $200. Gentlemen get yourself spruced up at The Local Shoppe; Ladies get your nails done! It's time for a night out at the 17 Prime Steakhouse. Get to know each other better while playing The Couples Game. Sponsored by Pink Polish and the Local Shoppe.
Let's Go Rays! Basket
$5
Valued at $200. Imagine you and three others at the Stingrays game bundled up for the chilly event - cheering "Let's Go Rays!!". **Some restrictions apply. Sponsored by the Stingrays.
Dog Gone Cute! Basket
$5
Valued at $120. Reward your four-legged friend with a spa day at Dog Tired in Summerville - bath, haircut, nail trim and ear cleaning! Afterwards, treat them to tasty little snacks from the Good Dog treat jar. Sponsored by Dog Tired.
Romantic Rendezvous Basket
$5
Valued at $600. Enjoy a romantic evening in Downtown Charleston with your very own Private Carriage Ride. Then, make your way to the Charleston Crab House for a dinner for two! Sponsored by Palmetto Carriage and Charleston Crab House.
Sit and Dine Basket
$5
Valued at $175. Taco 'Bout a night out for you and your pup! Enjoy a nice meal at Smoky Yoke while your puppers is well taken care of in his own home. Sponsored by Dog Tired and Smoky Yolk.
Rise and Shine the Charleston Way! Basket (x2)
$5
Valued at $45. The best part of waking up, is Charleston Coffee Exchange in your cup! Just smell that wonderful aroma in the morning! Sponsored by the Charleston Coffee Exchange. Two winning tickets!
OPEN SWIM PRO Bluetooth Headphones
$5
Valued at $180. Bone Conduction Sport Headphones. Sponsored by SAME.
