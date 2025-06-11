Celebrate Holliston Inc

2025 Celebrate Holliston Field Day Booth

Damigella Field

323 Woodland Street, Holliston

Regular Booth - For Profit
$65

10X10 booth that does not require electricity

Non-Profit Booth - Fundraising
$50

This includes any non-profit or benevolent group using their booth at Celebrate Holliston to fundraise. Does not have access to electricity.

Non-Profit - Not Fundraising
$25

This includes any non-profit or benevolent group using their booth at Celebrate Holliston to build awareness for their group/cause but not fundraise. Does not have access to electricity.

High School Group
$1

** USE DISCOUNT CODE HHSCELEBRATES **
Any high school group looking to be considered for a SPONSORED booth. Our generous sponsors often do not use their booth space and allow such groups to come without paying. NO ELECTRICITY AVAILABLE.

Town Committee / Department
$1

** USE DISCOUNT CODE HOLLISTONCELEBRATES **

Electrical ADD ON
$25

DUE to construction at Goodwill - Electricity is not available. Please contact us if you absolutely need power and we can work together on a solution! We'll find a way!!

