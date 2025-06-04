UNITED WAY OF PORTAGE COUNTY INC

UNITED WAY OF PORTAGE COUNTY INC

2025 Celebrate Portage! Awards Dinner

215 S Depeyster St

Kent, OH 44240, USA

Individual
$65
Couple
$120
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
Table Sponsor
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Tickets for 8 guests with preferred seating

Platinum Sponsor
$2,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

*Eight (8) tickets to dinner *Mention from podium at event *Mention on Celebrate Portage! Facebook page *Mention on Celebrate Portage! website *Program mention PLUS opportunity to advertise in program

Gold Sponsor
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

*Six (6) tickets to dinner *Mention on Celebrate Portage! Facebook page *Mention on Celebrate Portage! website *Program mention

Silver Sponsor
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

*Four (4) tickets to dinner *Mention on Celebrate Portage! website *Program mention

Bronze Sponsor
$250
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

*Two (2) tickets to dinner *Program mention

Support "Ticket"
$25

For those who would like to contribute but cannot attend the event.

