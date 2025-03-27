Rotary Club Of West Covina Foundation

Hosted by

Rotary Club Of West Covina Foundation

About this event

2025 Celebrating Our Youth Recognition Gala

2655 S Citrus St

West Covina, CA 91791, USA

General admission
$100
1 seat for dinner.
Platinum Sponsor
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
Exclusive table sponsorship (8 seats), including table sign Prominent logo placement on all promotional materials Opportunity for a company representative to be recognized during the event. Full page ad in the event program booklet.
Gold Sponsor
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
4 seats reserved Logo placement on promotional materials Acknowledgment during opening ceremonies. Half-page ad in the event program booklet.
Silver Sponsor
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
2 seats reserved Logo in the event program booklet.
Add a donation for Rotary Club Of West Covina Foundation

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