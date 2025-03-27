2025 Celebrating Our Youth Recognition Gala

Exclusive table sponsorship (8 seats), including table sign
Prominent logo placement on all promotional materials
Opportunity for a company representative to be recognized during the event.
Full page ad in the event program booklet.
Exclusive table sponsorship (8 seats), including table sign
Prominent logo placement on all promotional materials
Opportunity for a company representative to be recognized during the event.
Full page ad in the event program booklet.
Gold Sponsor
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
4 seats reserved
Logo placement on promotional materials
Acknowledgment during opening ceremonies.
Half-page ad in the event program booklet.
4 seats reserved
Logo placement on promotional materials
Acknowledgment during opening ceremonies.
Half-page ad in the event program booklet.
Silver Sponsor
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
2 seats reserved
Logo in the event program booklet.
2 seats reserved
Logo in the event program booklet.
Add a donation for Rotary Club Of West Covina Foundation
$
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