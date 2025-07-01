Kenwood University of New York Campus Association, Inc.

Kenwood University of New York Campus Association, Inc.

2025 Central New York Real Estate Conference

1 Destiny USA Dr

Syracuse, NY 13204, USA

Expo + Savings Pass
$49

Gain full access to our Tabling Expo, where 80+ organizations showcase their projects, services, and innovations. Your ticket also includes the CNY Savings Passport, offering exclusive discounts worth up to $300 at participating Destiny USA locations.

Full Conference Experience Pass
$99

Unlock the full conference experience with access to all speaker sessions, industry panels, and breakout discussions, plus our keynote presentation and student innovation showcase. Enjoy networking with top real estate leaders and receive the CNY Savings Passport with up to $300 in local savings.

Vendor Expo Reservation
$100

If you would like to table at the Destiny Mall specifically for the Tabling Expo on the 3rd floor from 2-4PM on 11/13. Each table reservation includes:

  • One skirted table and chairs
  • Wi-Fi access

Note: Donors and Sponsors have subsidized the tabling pricing. If reserved, your company is required to table for 2 hours from 2-4PM on 11/13.

Silver Sponsorship
$1,500

• Logo and website link on conference event website, program page with 50-word description
• 3 Full Conference Experience Passes

• Vendor table reservation


Gold Sponsorship
$3,000

• Logo and website link on conference event website, program page with 50-word description
• 6 Full Conference Experience Passes
• Vendor table reservation

Platinum Sponsorship
$7,000
  • Logo and website link on conference event website, program page with 50-word description
  • Speaking opportunity during the opening remarks
  • 12 Full Conference Experience Passes
  • Vendor table reservation in a premium location
  • Promotional signage on all elevator, escalator, and door entrances in Destiny USA
  • Company sponsorship highlighted on Destiny Mall 5 story digital billboard from 10/16-11/16
  • Company sponsorship highlighted on Destiny Mall Digital Directory
  • Company sponsorship highlighted on CNY Real Estate media marketing



