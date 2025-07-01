2025 Central New York Real Estate Conference

Hosted by
Syracuse, NY 13204, USA
Gain full access to our Tabling Expo, where 80+ organizations showcase their projects, services, and innovations. Your ticket also includes the CNY Savings Passport, offering exclusive discounts worth up to $300 at participating Destiny USA locations.
Unlock the full conference experience with access to all speaker sessions, industry panels, and breakout discussions, plus our keynote presentation and student innovation showcase. Enjoy networking with top real estate leaders and receive the CNY Savings Passport with up to $300 in local savings.
If you would like to table at the Destiny Mall specifically for the Tabling Expo on the 3rd floor from 2-4PM on 11/13. Each table reservation includes:
Note: Donors and Sponsors have subsidized the tabling pricing. If reserved, your company is required to table for 2 hours from 2-4PM on 11/13.
• Logo and website link on conference event website, program page with 50-word description
• 3 Full Conference Experience Passes
• Vendor table reservation
• 6 Full Conference Experience Passes
• Vendor table reservation
