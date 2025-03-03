2025 Central Valley Navy Gala

>$500 donation to go directly toward the PTO mission to support our teachers, students, and staff of Central Valley Public School. Your business will be recognized on the night of the event and a logo will be printed in honor of your contributions.

>$500 donation to go directly toward the PTO mission to support our teachers, students, and staff of Central Valley Public School. Your business will be recognized on the night of the event and a logo will be printed in honor of your contributions.

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