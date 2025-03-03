2025 Central Valley Navy Gala

1 ticket to the Navy gala. Seating will be at random at an 8 person table. Enjoy a catered meal and live entertainment provided by Dueling Pianos by Fun Pianos.
1 ticket to the Navy gala. Seating will be at random at an 8 person table. Enjoy a catered meal and live entertainment provided by Dueling Pianos by Fun Pianos.
Gala General Table
$520
8 tickets to the Navy gala. Seating will be at the same table along with the business logo if applicable. Table placement will be at the perimeter of the event.
8 tickets to the Navy gala. Seating will be at the same table along with the business logo if applicable. Table placement will be at the perimeter of the event.
Gala VIP Table
$600
8 tickets to the Navy gala. Seating will be at the same table along with the business logo if applicable Enjoy a front row table close to the entertainment, 8 complimentary drink tickets, & first to eat dinner.
8 tickets to the Navy gala. Seating will be at the same table along with the business logo if applicable Enjoy a front row table close to the entertainment, 8 complimentary drink tickets, & first to eat dinner.
Gala GOLD Donation
$500
>$500 donation to go directly toward the PTO mission to support our teachers, students, and staff of Central Valley Public School. Your business will be recognized on the night of the event and a logo will be printed in honor of your contributions.
>$500 donation to go directly toward the PTO mission to support our teachers, students, and staff of Central Valley Public School. Your business will be recognized on the night of the event and a logo will be printed in honor of your contributions.
Gala SILVER Donation
$250
>$250 donation to go directly toward the PTO mission to support our teachers, students, and staff of Central Valley Public School. Your business will be recognized on the night of the event and a logo will be printed in honor of your contributions.
>$250 donation to go directly toward the PTO mission to support our teachers, students, and staff of Central Valley Public School. Your business will be recognized on the night of the event and a logo will be printed in honor of your contributions.
Gala BRONZE Donation
$100
>$100 donation to go directly toward the PTO mission to support our teachers, students, and staff of Central Valley Public School. Your business will be recognized on the night of the event and a logo will be printed in honor of your contributions.
>$100 donation to go directly toward the PTO mission to support our teachers, students, and staff of Central Valley Public School. Your business will be recognized on the night of the event and a logo will be printed in honor of your contributions.
Gala Ticket - paid by check
Free
This is only for those mailing in a check.
Please mail your check to:
CV PTO
POB 160
Greeley, NE 68842
This is only for those mailing in a check.
Please mail your check to:
CV PTO
POB 160
Greeley, NE 68842
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!