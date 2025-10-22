Cervivor, Inc.

Cervivor, Inc.

2025 Cervivor Holiday Pop Up Shop

Cable Knit Pom Beanie item
Cable Knit Pom Beanie
$15

Stay warm this winter and support the mission of Cervivor with this adorable cable knit pom beanie, complete with the Cervivor logo!

Cable Knit Gloves item
Cable Knit Gloves
$10

Grab these cable knit Cervivor gloves to go along with the new beanie and scarf! You’ll be spreading the mission of Cervivor and staying warm!

Cable Knit Scarf item
Cable Knit Scarf
$30

Stay warm and show your support with our cozy cable knit scarf, perfect for Cervivor advocates and anyone who believes in cervical cancer awareness.

Cable Knit Hat, Glove, and Scarf Set item
Cable Knit Hat, Glove, and Scarf Set
$60

Enjoy all three cable knit winter wear items for a discounted price!

20 Year Tumbler with Straw item
20 Year Tumbler with Straw
$12

LIMITED QUANTITY: Celebrate Cervivor’s 20th year and enjoy your favorite beverage in teal and white style! Grab them while you can!

Large Cervivor Journal item
Large Cervivor Journal
$12

A larger journal option for your creative writing or advocacy planning! Journal measures 7-9/16 x 9-15/16.

Every Cervix Matters Sticker item
Every Cervix Matters Sticker
$3

Support ‘Every Cervix Matters’ with this large white square sticker!

Mesh Totepack item
Mesh Totepack
$40

Add a pop of personality to your daily routine with this versatile, easy-clean bag featuring a convenient drawstring top, perfect for any day.

Tote Bag with Cervivor Tag item
Tote Bag with Cervivor Tag
$15

Step out in style with this fashionable tote bag.

  • Three exterior front pockets for organization
  • Large main compartment
  • 25” shoulder straps
  • Dimensions: 18″L x 13″H x 4″W
Striped Pom Beanie item
Striped Pom Beanie
$10

Stay warm this winter and support the mission of Cervivor with this striped pom beanie!

#EndCervicalCancer Socks item
#EndCervicalCancer Socks
$8

Sock’it to cervical cancer with these statement socks. Ending cervical cancer is within out reach!

Polka Dot Socks item
Polka Dot Socks
$8

Stay informed, empowered, and alive while spreading awareness about cervical cancer with these fun polka dot socks complete with the Cervivor logo!

Pap Rally & Run Tee - SMALL item
Pap Rally & Run Tee - SMALL
$10

LIMITED SIZES: Support Cervivor’s Pap Rally and Run event any time of the year by wearing this throwback Cervivor-branded tee! Grab them while you can!

Pap Rally & Run Tee - MEDIUM item
Pap Rally & Run Tee - MEDIUM
$10

LIMITED SIZES: Support Cervivor’s Pap Rally and Run event any time of the year by wearing this throwback Cervivor-branded tee! Grab them while you can!

Pap Rally & Run Tee - LARGE item
Pap Rally & Run Tee - LARGE
$10

LIMITED SIZES: Support Cervivor’s Pap Rally and Run event any time of the year by wearing this throwback Cervivor-branded tee! Grab them while you can!

Pap Rally & Run Tee - EXTRA LARGE item
Pap Rally & Run Tee - EXTRA LARGE
$10

LIMITED SIZES: Support Cervivor’s Pap Rally and Run event any time of the year by wearing this throwback Cervivor-branded tee! Grab them while you can!

Pap Rally & Run Tee - 2XL item
Pap Rally & Run Tee - 2XL
$10

LIMITED SIZES: Support Cervivor’s Pap Rally and Run event any time of the year by wearing this throwback Cervivor-branded tee! Grab them while you can!

Large Cervivor Christmas Tree Stocking item
Large Cervivor Christmas Tree Stocking
$15

Grab your teal and white Cervivor stocking!

Mini Cervivor Stocking item
Mini Cervivor Stocking
$8

Celebrate the holidays with a mini teal and white stocking, too!

20 Year Long Sleeve - SMALL item
20 Year Long Sleeve - SMALL
$25

Celebrate 20 years with this soft and comfortable long sleeve tee!

20 Year Long Sleeve - LARGE item
20 Year Long Sleeve - LARGE
$25

Celebrate 20 years with this soft and comfortable long sleeve tee!

20 Year Long Sleeve - EXTRA LARGE item
20 Year Long Sleeve - EXTRA LARGE
$25

Celebrate 20 years with this soft and comfortable long sleeve tee!


20 Year Long Sleeve - 2XL item
20 Year Long Sleeve - 2XL
$25

Celebrate 20 years with this soft and comfortable long sleeve tee!


20 Year Long Sleeve - 3XL item
20 Year Long Sleeve - 3XL
$25

Celebrate 20 years with this soft and comfortable long sleeve tee!


