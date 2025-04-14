2025 CHALLENGER SERIES - CHICAGO

This is for a free community skate at 1:40 PM on Saturday, May 10. A section of the ice will be used for an Intro to Hockey class with limited gear provided. There is limited space available so a ticket must be reserved. Tickets/Admission to the games sold separately.

