You will be able to attend all Challenger Series Mens and Womens Division Games. Please see the full schedule for information on game start times.
GROUP DAY PASS (25 Tix) - 2025 CHALLENGER SERIES CHICAGO
$185
You're group will be able to attend all Challenger Series Mens and Womens Division Games for only one day of your choosing. Please see the full schedule for information on game start times.
KIDS (12 & Under) Weekend Pass
free
Kids 12 & Under receive free admission to all games!
May 8 Pass - 2025 CHALLENGER SERIES CHICAGO
$10
You will be able to attend all (2) Challenger Series Mens and Womens Division Games on May 8. Please see the full schedule for information on game start times.
May 9 Pass - 2025 CHALLENGER SERIES CHICAGO
$15
You will be able to attend all (3) Challenger Series Mens and Womens Division Games on May 9. Please see the full schedule for information on game start times.
May 10 Pass - 2025 CHALLENGER SERIES CHICAGO
$15
You will be able to attend all (4) Challenger Series Mens and Womens Division Games on May 10. Please see the full schedule for information on game start times.
May 11 Pass - 2025 CHALLENGER SERIES CHICAGO
$10
You will be able to attend all (2) Challenger Series Mens and Womens Division Games on May 11. Please see the full schedule for information on game start times.
Free Community Skate + Intro to Hockey (Saturday 1:40 PM)
free
This is for a free community skate at 1:40 PM on Saturday, May 10. A section of the ice will be used for an Intro to Hockey class with limited gear provided. There is limited space available so a ticket must be reserved. Tickets/Admission to the games sold separately.
