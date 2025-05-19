2025 Chamber Golf Outing: Birdies, Beers & BBQ

- Bringing back our most popular game from the 2024 Golf Outing. This game is held on the putting green. Purchase a ticket, test your luck at a good putt. If your ball hits any item(s) on the green, it's yours! 1 PUTT PER TICKET. - You can find your Putt Ticket in your registration bag!
- Bringing back our most popular game from the 2024 Golf Outing. This game is held on the putting green. Purchase a ticket, test your luck at a good putt. If your ball hits any item(s) on the green, it's yours! 1 PUTT PER TICKET. - You can find your Putt Ticket in your registration bag!
Mulligans Cheats Package
$40
- Get yourself closer to the hole and higher up on the leaderboard with a cheats package! - You can find your Mulligans in your registration bag!
- Get yourself closer to the hole and higher up on the leaderboard with a cheats package! - You can find your Mulligans in your registration bag!
Throw a Whammy!
$10
- A good ole game of sabotage to another team. Add strokes to a competitor's final score. But beware, they might throw one back! - $10 PER STROKE PENALTY - You can find your Whammy's in your registration bag!
- A good ole game of sabotage to another team. Add strokes to a competitor's final score. But beware, they might throw one back! - $10 PER STROKE PENALTY - You can find your Whammy's in your registration bag!
Prize Sponsor
$200
- Business name/logo located on event marketing collateral
- Business name/logo featured on prize & raffle tables
- Business name/logo featured on team awards presented at the annual chamber dinner
- Business name/logo located on event marketing collateral
- Business name/logo featured on prize & raffle tables
- Business name/logo featured on team awards presented at the annual chamber dinner
Add a donation for Whitley County Chamber of Commerce
$
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