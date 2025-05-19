2025 Chamber Golf Outing: Birdies, Beers & BBQ

- Bringing back our most popular game from the 2024 Golf Outing. This game is held on the putting green. Purchase a ticket, test your luck at a good putt. If your ball hits any item(s) on the green, it's yours! 1 PUTT PER TICKET. - You can find your Putt Ticket in your registration bag!

- Bringing back our most popular game from the 2024 Golf Outing. This game is held on the putting green. Purchase a ticket, test your luck at a good putt. If your ball hits any item(s) on the green, it's yours! 1 PUTT PER TICKET. - You can find your Putt Ticket in your registration bag!

More details...