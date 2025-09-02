2025 Chamber Sponsorships

Each week Chamber Members and the Community compete to pick the most teams that win their games for a prize valued at $25 or more. Sponsors can give away something from their own company, or can opt to just give the Chamber $25 which we will use to give away Gift Certificates for our Market, Events, or from Chamber shops/restaurants. We only continue through the regular season, so there are 18 spaces available. If you wish to give away something from your own business, please email us at [email protected] Weeks will be assigned on a first-come, first-serve basis.
You Get: Your Logo will be on each BLIP ad posted on Facebook for that week. You will also be listed as a 2025 Sponsor for this event in your Directory Listing so people can see that you give back to the community!
In exchange for a cash sponsorship this is the Sponsor that invests the most into the event. This Sponsor shares naming rights with the Chamber as well as name/logo on every print and digital advertising media for the event sponsored. This includes TV and Radio, if applicable. A banner (provided by sponsor) will be hung in most prominent area of the event and additional signage at the event will have the Sponsor's Logo. Sponsor is able to give away promotional products (provided by sponsor) at the event, or can give to the Chamber for us to hand out. If the event involves any public announcements or ads, the Title Sponsor will receive acknowledgement as the Title Sponsor. Also, your Directory Listing will list you as the Title Sponsor for this event and will remain on your Directory Listing for as long as you are a member, to show your support for the community.
Event is Friday October 10th at 6pm at Lagoners Farm. Movie TBD.
In exchange for a cash sponsorship this Sponsor receives their name/logo on every print and digital advertising media for the event sponsored. A banner (provided by sponsor) will be hung visibly at the event and additional signage at the event will have the Sponsor's Logo. If the event involves any public announcements or ads, the Sponsor will receive acknowledgement as a Presenting Sponsor. Also, your Directory Listing will list you as a Presenting Sponsor for this event and will remain on your Directory Listing for as long as you are a member, to show your support for the community
Step into the spotlight with our Whispering Spirits Speakeasy Sponsorship opportunity—where vintage charm meets modern brand exposure. This unique package includes two exclusive speakeasy events for the price of one, giving sponsors double the visibility and engagement for a single investment. These immersive evenings draw a lively crowd eager to experience the glamour of the Roaring Twenties, making it the perfect setting for your business to shine. Sponsorship not only places your brand in front of an enthusiastic local audience, but also supports the Chamber’s mission to create memorable, community-driven experiences. It's high-impact advertising with a splash of sophistication.
Put your brand front and center at the Winters Farmers' Market, held every Tuesday from 3–7pm at Rootstock. Your business will be featured on all promotional materials, including posters, ads, signage, and any branded items created for the event. With advertising support from both the Chamber and Rootstock, your logo and message will reach a wide and engaged local audience week after week. Sponsors are also invited to provide a banner for display at the market, ensuring even more visibility in this lively, community-focused setting. It’s a powerful way to stay top-of-mind while supporting a beloved local tradition.
Spook up your brand visibility with our Halloween Decorating Contest sponsorship—an opportunity that delivers maximum exposure for a minimum investment. Sponsors will be prominently featured on all promotional materials, including ads, posters, and signage distributed over a four-week campaign leading up to Halloween. As the community gets into the festive spirit by decorating homes and businesses, the Chamber will host a public poll to select the winners, ensuring ongoing engagement and buzz. It’s a fun, high-impact way to align your business with a beloved seasonal tradition while reaching a wide local audience in a creative and memorable way.
Light up your brand this holiday season by sponsoring the Holiday Decorating Contest! Just like our Halloween campaign, sponsors will enjoy four weeks of high-impact visibility across all promotional channels—including ads, posters, signage, and social media—leading up to the festive celebration. The community will be encouraged to deck the halls, homes, and storefronts with holiday cheer, and the Chamber will host a public poll to crown the most dazzling displays. It’s a joyful, low-cost way to align your business with the spirit of the season while reaching a wide and enthusiastic local audience. Let your brand sparkle alongside the lights!
