2025 Chamber Sponsorships

Each week Chamber Members and the Community compete to pick the most teams that win their games for a prize valued at $25 or more. Sponsors can give away something from their own company, or can opt to just give the Chamber $25 which we will use to give away Gift Certificates for our Market, Events, or from Chamber shops/restaurants. We only continue through the regular season, so there are 18 spaces available. If you wish to give away something from your own business, please email us at [email protected] Weeks will be assigned on a first-come, first-serve basis.





You Get: Your Logo will be on each BLIP ad posted on Facebook for that week. You will also be listed as a 2025 Sponsor for this event in your Directory Listing so people can see that you give back to the community!