2025 Champions for Children Golf Tournament - Sponsorship

Applecross Country Club

170 Zynn Road, Downingtown, PA 19335

Champion Sponsor
$5,000
· Cover page recognition on yardage book · Hole and putting green sponsorships · Eight tickets for golfers to play and participate in all tournament events · Champions for Children sponsor exhibit featuring your company’s name and logo to be displayed at the CCIU Educational Service Center from July 1, 2024–June 30, 2025 · Featured company link on CCIU website · Promotional time on CCIU social media sites · Acknowledgement in CFCC media releases · Patron appreciation gift
Eagle Sponsor
$3,250
· Your company’s name featured on inside front cover of yardage book · Four tickets for golfers to play and participate in all tournament events · Champions for Children sponsor exhibit featuring company’s name and logo to be displayed at the CCIU Educational Service Center from July 1, 2024–June 30, 2025 · Hole sponsorship · Patron appreciation gift
Birdie Sponsor
$1,250
· Center page recognition in yardage book · Two tickets for golfers to play and participate in all tournament events · Patron appreciation gift
Par Sponsor
$750
· Choice of hole recognition in CFCC yardage book · One ticket for golfer to play and participate in all tournament events
Hole Sponsor
$500
· Sponsor recognition in yardage book
Additional/Individual Golfer
$185

