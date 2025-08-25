2025 Champions in Life Dinner & Fundraiser

A seat at our annual banquet, which includes dinner and our evening program
Children age 5 - 12
Children 4 and under receive a complimentary ticket.
Askeo wrestlers serving during the banquet will receive a complimentary ticket.
●Table of 8 in prime room location
● Two bottles of sparkling cider pre-set at table
● Complimentary plaque in recognition of your sponsorship
●Full page ad in event program
●Recognition in all Askeo social media and website
●Poster recognition in the room
●Complimentary Askeo T-shirt for each guest
●Four tickets to the event
●Half-page ad in event program
●Recognition in all Askeo social media
●Complimentary plaque in recognition of your sponsorship
·Two tickets to the event
· Recognition in all Askeo social media
· Half-page ad in event program
· Complimentary plaque in recognition of your sponsorship
8 seats at our annual banquet, which includes dinner and our evening program. This ticket includes a $100 donation.
These tickets are reserverd for US Digital Ministries . Each ministry is welcome to reserve 2 per ministry. Any additional tickets can be purchased at half price.
$
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing