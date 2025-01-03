2026 Chapter HA Dues

The annual dues shall be seventy-five dollars ($75.00), payable in February, delinquent March 1, which shall be allocated as follows: International Chapter dues of thirty-six dollars ($36.00) (which includes six dollars ($6.00) for Cottey College); Texas State Chapter dues of eighteen dollars ($18.00) which includes eight dollars ($8.00) for the Texas State Chapter State Convention Fund; and local chapter dues of twenty one dollars ($21.00).