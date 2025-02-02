Bolton Empowerment Foundation Charity Golf Tournament 2025

General admission to the event. Gates open at 9am.
General Admission- Child (age 12 and under)
$50
General child admission to the event. Gates open at 9am.
VIP Ticket Package
$300
Don't miss out on this limited opportunity! VIP access early access to the event at 8am with a welcome gift, red carpet pictures, and a signed player card! VIP ticket sales will end on April 7th, 2025.
Valet Parking
$50
Enjoy valet parking the day of the event! Spots are limited so don't miss your chance to avoid long lines and shuttle buses to get to the event!
Family of 4 Ticket Package
$250
Can't beat this deal for you family 4 pack of tickets! Savings the equivalent of 1 free child admission! Tickets include general admission to the event for all 4 ticket holders. Gates open at 9am.
Add a donation for Bolton Empowerment Foundation
