Hosted by

Phrozen Pharaoh Foundation

About this event

2025 Charity Golf Tournament

5300 73rd St

Vero Beach, FL 32967, USA

Golf Registration
$125

Includes 18 holes of golf and lunch

Pharaoh Sponsorship
$5,000

1) Recogniton for 1 year on
Fraternity's website/social
media pages along with link to your company
2) Appreciation Plaque
3) Mention in all advertisement
for event (radio, print, other)
4) Branded item in gift bag
5) 4 Hole Sponsorships
6) 2 Foursome Registrations

Jewel Sponsor
$2,500

1) Appreciation Plaque
2) Mention in all advertisement
for event (radio, print, other)
3) Branded item in gift bag
4) 2 Hole Sponsorships
5) 1 Foursome Registration

Sphinx Sponsor
$1,000

1) Appreciation Plaque
2) Mention in print ads for event
3) Branded item in gift bag
4) 1 Hole Sponsorships

Black and Old Gold Sponsor
$500

1) Appreciation Plaque
2) 1 Hole Sponsorships

Patron Sponsor
$250

1) Branded Item in Gift Bag
2) 1 Hole Sponsorship

Tee Sign Sponsorship
$100

1) Tee Sign sponsorship

Lunch Only (BBQ Meal)
$30
Add a donation for Phrozen Pharaoh Foundation

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!