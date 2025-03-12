2025 Charity Pickleball Tournament

Join us in making a difference! As a $100 Community Sponsor, your generosity will directly support the production of 240 grief care packages for families navigating the heartbreaking loss of a child due to miscarriage, stillbirth, or delivery complications.
Player Registration
$20
One player registration.
Gold Sponsor
$1,000
Prominent placement of Business Logo or Family Name on the event presentation at the event
Multiple “Sponsorship Appreciation” Social Media Posts (Over 2,000 followers reach) and Mass Newsletter (1,800 followers)
Business Name or Family Name on Little Angel Network website
Booth set up the day of (bring your table)
Multiple special recognitions at the event
Silver Sponsor
$750
Business Logo or Family Name on the event presentation at the event
Multiple “Sponsorship Appreciation” Social Media Posts (Over 2,000 followers reach) and Mass Newsletter (1,800 followers)
Business Name or Family Name on Little Angel Network website
Booth set up the day of (bring your table)
Special recognition at the event
Bronze Sponsor
$500
Business Name or Family Name on the event presentation at the event
Business Name or Family Name on Little Angel Network website
Booth set up the day of (bring your table)
Multiple “Sponsorship Appreciation” Social Media Posts (Over 2,000 followers reach) and Mass Newsletter (1,800 followers)
Recognition at the event
Court Sponsor
$250
Business name listed on event website
Group sponsor thank-you post on social media
“Sponsorship Appreciation” Social Media Posts (Over 2,000 followers reach) and Mass Newsletter (1,800 followers)
Honor a Loved One Sponsor
$100
Honor a Loved One - $100
Dedicate a sponsorship in memory of a loved one
Their name included on a special tribute sign at the event
Add a donation for Little Angel Network Foundation
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!