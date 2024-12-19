2025 Charlotte Rugby Whiskey Raffle

This is a FULL SET of 8 bottles of Blanton's Original Single Barrel Bourbon. Each bottle of Blanton's has one of 8 different stoppers, each depicting a horse and jockey at a different stage of finishing a race. The designs are all lettered so that a complete set laid out side by side will spell "BLANTONS."
One ticket can win them all!
This is a FULL SET of 8 bottles of Blanton's Original Single Barrel Bourbon. Each bottle of Blanton's has one of 8 different stoppers, each depicting a horse and jockey at a different stage of finishing a race. The designs are all lettered so that a complete set laid out side by side will spell "BLANTONS."
One ticket can win them all!
10 year aged Rip Van Winkle
$30
This bourbon whiskey is bottled at nearly barrel proof. Just a splash of Kentucky limestone water is added after a decade of aging. Rich, yet smooth, this bourbon takes a back seat to none.
This bourbon whiskey is bottled at nearly barrel proof. Just a splash of Kentucky limestone water is added after a decade of aging. Rich, yet smooth, this bourbon takes a back seat to none.
18 year Jameson
$10
Matured for 18 years in hand-selected oak casks from Europe and America, this rare whiskey is finished in first-fill bourbon barrels. This rite of passage introduces subtle traces of vanilla to an exceptionally balanced, mellow whiskey with a lingering finale of wood, spice and toffee.
Matured for 18 years in hand-selected oak casks from Europe and America, this rare whiskey is finished in first-fill bourbon barrels. This rite of passage introduces subtle traces of vanilla to an exceptionally balanced, mellow whiskey with a lingering finale of wood, spice and toffee.
Add a donation for Charlotte Rugby Club
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!