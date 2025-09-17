2025 Chasing "Bubbles" Regattas

Hosted by
This event is free to attend! Please consider making a donation to help cover event costs and to help fund our youth programs.
We have limited cabins available from a few stunning sailing vessels, each offering:
✅ Room for 2 guests – just $1050 per person (an unbeatable price!) This kind of trip would typically cost $3,000 per cabin—but thanks to our partners, we’re making it accessible for more adventurers!
✅ Private bathroom
✅ No sailing experience required – a professional captain is included!
✅ Early boarding available – set sail a few days before the regatta and soak up even more fun in the sun!
***This does not include provisions (food, drinks and supplies) estimated ~$300/person
Join the adventure as a host vessel!
If you’re willing to provide your boat to host local kids for a day of sailing or charter guests your registration is free.
As a Boat Host, you’ll:
Cost: $0 (Your boat is your ticket!)
Requirements: Safe, seaworthy vessel and a spirit of adventure
Step aboard for an unforgettable week during our upcoming Chasing Bubbles Regattas!
As a VIP, you’ll enjoy exclusive access to sail on S/V Bubbles during the regatta, along with a premium private cabin aboard one of our charter yachts — all while being personally hosted by a Board Member from the Chasing Bubbles Foundation.
Your VIP Experience Includes:
$
