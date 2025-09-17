2025 Chasing "Bubbles" Regattas

Join the adventure as a host vessel!

If you’re willing to provide your boat to host local kids for a day of sailing or charter guests your registration is free.





As a Boat Host, you’ll:

Offer space on your boat for kids (accompanied by chaperones) for a day sail

Or host guests in an extra cabin during the regatta

Help create unforgettable sailing experiences

Cost: $0 (Your boat is your ticket!)

Requirements: Safe, seaworthy vessel and a spirit of adventure