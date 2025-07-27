eventClosed

2025 Chatham MED Spirit Wear - fall / winter

addExtraDonation

$

Adult T-shirt - Logo #1 item
Adult T-shirt - Logo #1
$15

Shirt available in white (with black logo), red (with black or white logo), black (with white logo), and sport gray (with black logo). Sizes S - 5XL

Adult T-shirt - Logo #2 item
Adult T-shirt - Logo #2
$15

Shirt available in white (with black logo), red (with black or white logo), black (with white logo), and sport gray (with black logo). Sizes S - 5XL

Adult T-shirt - Logo #3 item
Adult T-shirt - Logo #3
$15

Shirt available in white (with black logo), red (with black or white logo), black (with white logo), and sport gray (with black logo). Sizes S - 5XL

Women's V-neck T-shirt - Logo #1 item
Women's V-neck T-shirt - Logo #1
$15

Shirt available in white (with black logo), red (with black or white logo), black (with white logo), and sport gray (with black logo). Sizes S - 3XL

Women's V-Neck T-shirt - Logo #2 item
Women's V-Neck T-shirt - Logo #2
$15

Shirt available in white (with black logo), red (with black or white logo), black (with white logo), and sport gray (with black logo). Sizes S - 3XL

Women's V-Neck T-shirt - Logo #3 item
Women's V-Neck T-shirt - Logo #3
$15

Shirt available in white (with black logo), red (with white or black logo), black (with white logo), and sport gray (with black logo). Sizes S - 3XL

Youth T-shirt - Logo #1 item
Youth T-shirt - Logo #1
$12

Shirt available in white (with black logo), red (with white or black logo), black (with white logo), and sport gray (with black logo). Sizes YOUTH XS - XL

Youth T-Shirt - Logo #2 item
Youth T-Shirt - Logo #2
$12

Shirt available in white (with black logo), red (with white or black logo), black (with white logo), and sport gray (with black logo). Sizes YOUTH XS - XL

Youth T-Shirt - Logo #3 item
Youth T-Shirt - Logo #3
$12

Shirt available in white (with black logo), red (with white or black logo), black (with white logo), and sport gray (with black logo). Sizes YOUTH XS - XL

Toddler T-Shirt - Logo #1 item
Toddler T-Shirt - Logo #1
$10

Shirt available in white (with black logo), red (with white or black logo), black (with white logo), and sport gray (with black logo). Sizes 2T - 6T

Toddler T-Shirt - Logo #2 item
Toddler T-Shirt - Logo #2
$10

Shirt available in white (with black logo), red (with white or black logo), black (with white logo), and sport gray (with black logo). Sizes 2T - 6T

Toddler T-Shirt - Logo #3 item
Toddler T-Shirt - Logo #3
$10

Shirt available in white (with black logo), red (with white or black logo), black (with white logo), and sport gray (with black logo). Sizes 2T - 6T

Infant Onesie item
Infant Onesie
$10

Shirt only available in white with black logo. Sizes newborn - 24 months

Adult Hooded Sweatshirt - Logo #1 item
Adult Hooded Sweatshirt - Logo #1
$35

Shirt available in white (with black logo), red (with black or white logo), black (with white logo), and sport gray (with black logo). Sizes S - 5XL

Adult Hooded Sweatshirt - Logo #2 item
Adult Hooded Sweatshirt - Logo #2
$35

Shirt available in white (with black logo), red (with black or white logo), black (with white logo), and sport gray (with black logo). Sizes S - 5XL

Adult Hooded Sweatshirt - Logo #3 item
Adult Hooded Sweatshirt - Logo #3
$35

Shirt available in white (with black logo), red (with black or white logo), black (with white logo), and sport gray (with black logo). Sizes S - 5XL

Adult Crewneck Sweatshirt - Logo #1 item
Adult Crewneck Sweatshirt - Logo #1
$35

Shirt available in white (with black logo), red (with black or white logo), black (with white logo), and sport gray (with black logo). Sizes S - 5XL

Adult Crewneck Sweatshirt- Logo #2 item
Adult Crewneck Sweatshirt- Logo #2
$35

Shirt available in white (with black logo), red (with black or white logo), black (with white logo), and sport gray (with black logo). Sizes S - 5XL

Adult Crewneck Sweatshirt - Logo #3 item
Adult Crewneck Sweatshirt - Logo #3
$35

Shirt available in white (with black logo), red (with black or white logo), black (with white logo), and sport gray (with black logo). Sizes S - 5XL

Youth Hooded Sweatshirt - Logo #1 item
Youth Hooded Sweatshirt - Logo #1
$30

Shirt available in white (with black logo), red (with white or black logo), black (with white logo), and sport gray (with black logo). Sizes YOUTH XS - XL

Youth Hooded Sweatshirt - Logo #2 item
Youth Hooded Sweatshirt - Logo #2
$30

Shirt available in white (with black logo), red (with white or black logo), black (with white logo), and sport gray (with black logo). Sizes YOUTH XS - XL

Youth Hooded Sweatshirt - Logo #3 item
Youth Hooded Sweatshirt - Logo #3
$30

Shirt available in white (with black logo), red (with white or black logo), black (with white logo), and sport gray (with black logo). Sizes YOUTH XS - XL

Youth Crewneck Sweatshirt - Logo #1 item
Youth Crewneck Sweatshirt - Logo #1
$30

Shirt available in white (with black logo), red (with white or black logo), black (with white logo), and sport gray (with black logo). Sizes YOUTH XS - XL

Youth Crewneck Sweatshirt - Logo #2 item
Youth Crewneck Sweatshirt - Logo #2
$30

Shirt available in white (with black logo), red (with white or black logo), black (with white logo), and sport gray (with black logo). Sizes YOUTH XS - XL

Youth Crewneck Sweatshirt - logo #3 item
Youth Crewneck Sweatshirt - logo #3
$30

Shirt available in white (with black logo), red (with white or black logo), black (with white logo), and sport gray (with black logo). Sizes YOUTH XS - XL

Adult 1/4 Zip Pullover - Embroidered Logo #1 item
Adult 1/4 Zip Pullover - Embroidered Logo #1
$45

Port & Company Unisex Core Fleece 1/4-Zip Pullover - soft 50/50 cotton/poly blend. Embroidered logo on left chest. Black shirt (with white logo) or Graphite Heather (with white or black logo). Sizes S - 4XL

Adult 1/4 Zip Pullover - Embroidered Logo #3 item
Adult 1/4 Zip Pullover - Embroidered Logo #3
$45

Port & Company Unisex Core Fleece 1/4-Zip Pullover - soft 50/50 cotton/poly blend. Embroidered logo on left chest. Black shirt (with white logo) or Graphite Heather (with white or black logo). Sizes S - 4XL

Adult Flannel PJ pants item
Adult Flannel PJ pants
$30

Sizes Small - 4XL

Youth Flannel PJ Pants item
Youth Flannel PJ Pants
$28

Youth Sizes Small - XL

Snapback Mesh Trucker Hat - Embroidered Logo #1 item
Snapback Mesh Trucker Hat - Embroidered Logo #1
$25

Port Authority Snapback Hat - one size fits most. Choose from Black front / Black back (white logo), Black front / White back (white logo), Red front / Red back (white or black logo), Gray Front / White back (black logo). Logo will be centered on the front.

Snapback Mesh Trucker Hat - Embroidered Logo #3 item
Snapback Mesh Trucker Hat - Embroidered Logo #3
$25

Port Authority Snapback Hat - one size fits most. Choose from Black front / Black back (white logo), Black front / White back (white logo), Red front / Red back (white or black logo), Gray Front / White back (black logo). Logo will be centered on the front.

Youth Hat - Embroidered Logo #1 item
Youth Hat - Embroidered Logo #1
$20

Youth Port & Company 6 panel twill hat with velcro closure. One size fits most. Choose from Black (white logo), Red (black or white logo), Gray (white logo), or White (black logo). Logo will be centered on the front.

Youth Hat - Embroidered Logo #3 item
Youth Hat - Embroidered Logo #3
$20

Youth Port & Company 6 panel twill hat with velcro closure. One size fits most. Choose from Black (white logo), Red (black or white logo), Gray (white logo), or White (black logo). Logo will be centered on the front.

Beanie item
Beanie
$20

Embroidered logo. Choose from red or black hat with logo #1 or #3.

Pom Pom Hat item
Pom Pom Hat
$20

Embroidered logo #1 or #3

Spirit Scarf item
Spirit Scarf
$25

Embroidered logo #1 or #3

Chatham Panther "Stuff a Friend" Kit item
Chatham Panther "Stuff a Friend" Kit
$25

Each kit comes with an 8" Panther and everything you need: a stuffing pack, a wishing heart to insert inside the animal, a Chatham Panther T-shirt, and a birth certificate.

Soft and Cozy Blanket item
Soft and Cozy Blanket
$25

50"x60" super soft plush fabric. Perfect for those late night sporting events in the Fall, or anytime to cozy up on the couch. Design as shown.

Cinch Sack item
Cinch Sack
$12

Choose from black, red, or charcoal gray with either logo #1, logo #2, or logo #3. Logo will be in white.

Metal Water Bottle - 20oz item
Metal Water Bottle - 20oz
$25

Choose from Red, Black, Silver, or White. Choose from Logo #1, 2, or 3.

Metal Water Bottle - 20oz - with name item
Metal Water Bottle - 20oz - with name
$30

Choose from Red, Black, Silver, or White. Choose from Logo #1, 2, or 3. Logo is engraved with name below.

Metal Tumbler - 20 oz item
Metal Tumbler - 20 oz
$25

Choose from Red, Black, Silver, or White. Choose from Logo #1, 2, or 3. Logo is engraved. Sliding lid closure

Metal Tumbler - 20 oz - with name item
Metal Tumbler - 20 oz - with name
$30

Choose from Red, Black, Silver, or White. Choose from Logo #1, 2, or 3. Logo is engraved with name below. Sliding lid closure.

Vinyl Decal item
Vinyl Decal
$4

Approximately 4" - 5" wide by approximately 2" high. Suitable for vehicle windows, or any non-porous, flat surface. Various color combinations with red, black, and white. Color selection with be at random.

Vehicle Magnet item
Vehicle Magnet
$8

3" round magnet suitable for vehicles, lockers, tool boxes, or anywhere else!

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing