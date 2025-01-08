2025 Cheer Choice Awards Show

Looking for a private oasis in the midst of the Cheer Choice Awards Daytime Pool Party? Look no further than the Palms Casino Resort Pool Cabanas. Whether you’re wanting to escape the heat of the day or watch the sun set over the city, the pool cabanas provide the perfect setting. Up to 10 people can enjoy luxury amenities like a private TV, dedicated servers, and drink specials. The cabanas are also outfitted with comfortable furniture so you can relax in style. Winner receives space for up to 10 people within the cabana during the daytime pool party on Saturday, April 12th from 11am-4pm. All winners and their guests must have pool party tickets for entry.

Looking for a private oasis in the midst of the Cheer Choice Awards Daytime Pool Party? Look no further than the Palms Casino Resort Pool Cabanas. Whether you’re wanting to escape the heat of the day or watch the sun set over the city, the pool cabanas provide the perfect setting. Up to 10 people can enjoy luxury amenities like a private TV, dedicated servers, and drink specials. The cabanas are also outfitted with comfortable furniture so you can relax in style. Winner receives space for up to 10 people within the cabana during the daytime pool party on Saturday, April 12th from 11am-4pm. All winners and their guests must have pool party tickets for entry.

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