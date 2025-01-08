Spread The Cheer USA

Hosted by

Spread The Cheer USA

About this event

Sales closed

2025 Cheer Choice Awards Show

Upper-Level Cabana with Personal Pool #17 item
Upper-Level Cabana with Personal Pool #17 item
Upper-Level Cabana with Personal Pool #17 item
Upper-Level Cabana with Personal Pool #17
$750

Starting bid

Looking for a private oasis in the midst of the Cheer Choice Awards Daytime Pool Party? Look no further than the Palms Casino Resort Pool Cabanas. Whether you’re wanting to escape the heat of the day or watch the sun set over the city, the pool cabanas provide the perfect setting. Up to 10 people can enjoy luxury amenities like a private TV, dedicated servers, and drink specials. The cabanas are also outfitted with comfortable furniture so you can relax in style. Winner receives space for up to 10 people within the cabana during the daytime pool party on Saturday, April 12th from 11am-4pm. All winners and their guests must have pool party tickets for entry.
Upper-Level Cabana with Personal Pool #18 item
Upper-Level Cabana with Personal Pool #18 item
Upper-Level Cabana with Personal Pool #18 item
Upper-Level Cabana with Personal Pool #18
$750

Starting bid

Looking for a private oasis in the midst of the Cheer Choice Awards Daytime Pool Party? Look no further than the Palms Casino Resort Pool Cabanas. Whether you’re wanting to escape the heat of the day or watch the sun set over the city, the pool cabanas provide the perfect setting. Up to 10 people can enjoy luxury amenities like a private TV, dedicated servers, and drink specials. The cabanas are also outfitted with comfortable furniture so you can relax in style. Winner receives space for up to 10 people within the cabana during the daytime pool party on Saturday, April 12th from 11am-4pm. All winners and their guests must have pool party tickets for entry.
Upper-Level Cabana with Personal Pool #19 item
Upper-Level Cabana with Personal Pool #19 item
Upper-Level Cabana with Personal Pool #19 item
Upper-Level Cabana with Personal Pool #19
$750

Starting bid

Looking for a private oasis in the midst of the Cheer Choice Awards Daytime Pool Party? Look no further than the Palms Casino Resort Pool Cabanas. Whether you’re wanting to escape the heat of the day or watch the sun set over the city, the pool cabanas provide the perfect setting. Up to 10 people can enjoy luxury amenities like a private TV, dedicated servers, and drink specials. The cabanas are also outfitted with comfortable furniture so you can relax in style. Winner receives space for up to 10 people within the cabana during the daytime pool party on Saturday, April 12th from 11am-4pm. All winners and their guests must have pool party tickets for entry.
Upper-Level Cabana with Personal Pool #20 item
Upper-Level Cabana with Personal Pool #20 item
Upper-Level Cabana with Personal Pool #20 item
Upper-Level Cabana with Personal Pool #20
$750

Starting bid

Looking for a private oasis in the midst of the Cheer Choice Awards Daytime Pool Party? Look no further than the Palms Casino Resort Pool Cabanas. Whether you’re wanting to escape the heat of the day or watch the sun set over the city, the pool cabanas provide the perfect setting. Up to 10 people can enjoy luxury amenities like a private TV, dedicated servers, and drink specials. The cabanas are also outfitted with comfortable furniture so you can relax in style. Winner receives space for up to 10 people within the cabana during the daytime pool party on Saturday, April 12th from 11am-4pm. All winners and their guests must have pool party tickets for entry.
Upper-Level Cabana with Personal Pool #21 item
Upper-Level Cabana with Personal Pool #21 item
Upper-Level Cabana with Personal Pool #21 item
Upper-Level Cabana with Personal Pool #21
$750

Starting bid

Looking for a private oasis in the midst of the Cheer Choice Awards Daytime Pool Party? Look no further than the Palms Casino Resort Pool Cabanas. Whether you’re wanting to escape the heat of the day or watch the sun set over the city, the pool cabanas provide the perfect setting. Up to 10 people can enjoy luxury amenities like a private TV, dedicated servers, and drink specials. The cabanas are also outfitted with comfortable furniture so you can relax in style. Winner receives space for up to 10 people within the cabana during the daytime pool party on Saturday, April 12th from 11am-4pm. All winners and their guests must have pool party tickets for entry.
Upper-Level Cabana with Personal Pool #22 item
Upper-Level Cabana with Personal Pool #22 item
Upper-Level Cabana with Personal Pool #22 item
Upper-Level Cabana with Personal Pool #22
$750

Starting bid

Looking for a private oasis in the midst of the Cheer Choice Awards Daytime Pool Party? Look no further than the Palms Casino Resort Pool Cabanas. Whether you’re wanting to escape the heat of the day or watch the sun set over the city, the pool cabanas provide the perfect setting. Up to 10 people can enjoy luxury amenities like a private TV, dedicated servers, and drink specials. The cabanas are also outfitted with comfortable furniture so you can relax in style. Winner receives space for up to 10 people within the cabana during the daytime pool party on Saturday, April 12th from 11am-4pm. All winners and their guests must have pool party tickets for entry.
Upper-Level Cabana with Personal Pool #23 item
Upper-Level Cabana with Personal Pool #23 item
Upper-Level Cabana with Personal Pool #23 item
Upper-Level Cabana with Personal Pool #23
$750

Starting bid

Looking for a private oasis in the midst of the Cheer Choice Awards Daytime Pool Party? Look no further than the Palms Casino Resort Pool Cabanas. Whether you’re wanting to escape the heat of the day or watch the sun set over the city, the pool cabanas provide the perfect setting. Up to 10 people can enjoy luxury amenities like a private TV, dedicated servers, and drink specials. The cabanas are also outfitted with comfortable furniture so you can relax in style. Winner receives space for up to 10 people within the cabana during the daytime pool party on Saturday, April 12th from 11am-4pm. All winners and their guests must have pool party tickets for entry.
Upper-Level Cabana with Personal Pool #24 item
Upper-Level Cabana with Personal Pool #24 item
Upper-Level Cabana with Personal Pool #24 item
Upper-Level Cabana with Personal Pool #24
$750

Starting bid

Looking for a private oasis in the midst of the Cheer Choice Awards Daytime Pool Party? Look no further than the Palms Casino Resort Pool Cabanas. Whether you’re wanting to escape the heat of the day or watch the sun set over the city, the pool cabanas provide the perfect setting. Up to 10 people can enjoy luxury amenities like a private TV, dedicated servers, and drink specials. The cabanas are also outfitted with comfortable furniture so you can relax in style. Winner receives space for up to 10 people within the cabana during the daytime pool party on Saturday, April 12th from 11am-4pm. All winners and their guests must have pool party tickets for entry.
Upper-Level Cabana with Personal Pool #25 item
Upper-Level Cabana with Personal Pool #25 item
Upper-Level Cabana with Personal Pool #25 item
Upper-Level Cabana with Personal Pool #25
$750

Starting bid

Looking for a private oasis in the midst of the Cheer Choice Awards Daytime Pool Party? Look no further than the Palms Casino Resort Pool Cabanas. Whether you’re wanting to escape the heat of the day or watch the sun set over the city, the pool cabanas provide the perfect setting. Up to 10 people can enjoy luxury amenities like a private TV, dedicated servers, and drink specials. The cabanas are also outfitted with comfortable furniture so you can relax in style. Winner receives space for up to 10 people within the cabana during the daytime pool party on Saturday, April 12th from 11am-4pm. All winners and their guests must have pool party tickets for entry.
Upper-Level Cabana with Personal Pool #26 item
Upper-Level Cabana with Personal Pool #26 item
Upper-Level Cabana with Personal Pool #26 item
Upper-Level Cabana with Personal Pool #26
$750

Starting bid

Looking for a private oasis in the midst of the Cheer Choice Awards Daytime Pool Party? Look no further than the Palms Casino Resort Pool Cabanas. Whether you’re wanting to escape the heat of the day or watch the sun set over the city, the pool cabanas provide the perfect setting. Up to 10 people can enjoy luxury amenities like a private TV, dedicated servers, and drink specials. The cabanas are also outfitted with comfortable furniture so you can relax in style. Winner receives space for up to 10 people within the cabana during the daytime pool party on Saturday, April 12th from 11am-4pm. All winners and their guests must have pool party tickets for entry.
Upper-Level Cabana with Personal Pool #27 item
Upper-Level Cabana with Personal Pool #27 item
Upper-Level Cabana with Personal Pool #27 item
Upper-Level Cabana with Personal Pool #27
$750

Starting bid

Looking for a private oasis in the midst of the Cheer Choice Awards Daytime Pool Party? Look no further than the Palms Casino Resort Pool Cabanas. Whether you’re wanting to escape the heat of the day or watch the sun set over the city, the pool cabanas provide the perfect setting. Up to 10 people can enjoy luxury amenities like a private TV, dedicated servers, and drink specials. The cabanas are also outfitted with comfortable furniture so you can relax in style. Winner receives space for up to 10 people within the cabana during the daytime pool party on Saturday, April 12th from 11am-4pm. All winners and their guests must have pool party tickets for entry.
Upper-Level Cabana with Personal Pool #28 item
Upper-Level Cabana with Personal Pool #28 item
Upper-Level Cabana with Personal Pool #28 item
Upper-Level Cabana with Personal Pool #28
$750

Starting bid

Looking for a private oasis in the midst of the Cheer Choice Awards Daytime Pool Party? Look no further than the Palms Casino Resort Pool Cabanas. Whether you’re wanting to escape the heat of the day or watch the sun set over the city, the pool cabanas provide the perfect setting. Up to 10 people can enjoy luxury amenities like a private TV, dedicated servers, and drink specials. The cabanas are also outfitted with comfortable furniture so you can relax in style. Winner receives space for up to 10 people within the cabana during the daytime pool party on Saturday, April 12th from 11am-4pm. All winners and their guests must have pool party tickets for entry.
Main Level Couch with umbrella and table 4 item
Main Level Couch with umbrella and table 4 item
Main Level Couch with umbrella and table 4 item
Main Level Couch with umbrella and table 4
$150

Starting bid

Plush couches located around the pools with table and umbrella as well as a cabana host for all service needs. (umbrella usage weather permitting).
Main Level Couch with umbrella and table 5 item
Main Level Couch with umbrella and table 5 item
Main Level Couch with umbrella and table 5 item
Main Level Couch with umbrella and table 5
$150

Starting bid

Plush couches located around the pools with table and umbrella as well as a cabana host for all service needs. (umbrella usage weather permitting).
Main Level Couch with umbrella and table 6 item
Main Level Couch with umbrella and table 6 item
Main Level Couch with umbrella and table 6 item
Main Level Couch with umbrella and table 6
$150

Starting bid

Plush couches located around the pools with table and umbrella as well as a cabana host for all service needs. (umbrella usage weather permitting).
Main Level Couch with umbrella and table 7 item
Main Level Couch with umbrella and table 7 item
Main Level Couch with umbrella and table 7 item
Main Level Couch with umbrella and table 7
$150

Starting bid

Plush couches located around the pools with table and umbrella as well as a cabana host for all service needs. (umbrella usage weather permitting).
Main Level Couch with umbrella and table 8 item
Main Level Couch with umbrella and table 8 item
Main Level Couch with umbrella and table 8 item
Main Level Couch with umbrella and table 8
$150

Starting bid

Plush couches located around the pools with table and umbrella as well as a cabana host for all service needs. (umbrella usage weather permitting).
Main Level Couch with umbrella and table 9 item
Main Level Couch with umbrella and table 9 item
Main Level Couch with umbrella and table 9 item
Main Level Couch with umbrella and table 9
$150

Starting bid

Plush couches located around the pools with table and umbrella as well as a cabana host for all service needs. (umbrella usage weather permitting).
Main Level Couch with umbrella and table 10 item
Main Level Couch with umbrella and table 10 item
Main Level Couch with umbrella and table 10 item
Main Level Couch with umbrella and table 10
$150

Starting bid

Plush couches located around the pools with table and umbrella as well as a cabana host for all service needs. (umbrella usage weather permitting).
Main Level Couch with umbrella and table 11 item
Main Level Couch with umbrella and table 11 item
Main Level Couch with umbrella and table 11 item
Main Level Couch with umbrella and table 11
$150

Starting bid

Plush couches located around the pools with table and umbrella as well as a cabana host for all service needs. (umbrella usage weather permitting).
Main Level Couch with umbrella and table 12 item
Main Level Couch with umbrella and table 12 item
Main Level Couch with umbrella and table 12 item
Main Level Couch with umbrella and table 12
$150

Starting bid

Plush couches located around the pools with table and umbrella as well as a cabana host for all service needs. (umbrella usage weather permitting).
Main Level Couch with umbrella and table 13 item
Main Level Couch with umbrella and table 13 item
Main Level Couch with umbrella and table 13 item
Main Level Couch with umbrella and table 13
$150

Starting bid

Plush couches located around the pools with table and umbrella as well as a cabana host for all service needs. (umbrella usage weather permitting).
Main Level Couch with umbrella and table 14 item
Main Level Couch with umbrella and table 14 item
Main Level Couch with umbrella and table 14 item
Main Level Couch with umbrella and table 14
$150

Starting bid

Plush couches located around the pools with table and umbrella as well as a cabana host for all service needs. (umbrella usage weather permitting).

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!