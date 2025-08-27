2025 CHESTERTON GIRLS BASKETBALL TRIVIA NIGHT SPONSORSHIPS

GAME WINNING SHOT SPONSORSHIP
$2,000

SPONSORS AT THIS LEVEL WILL RECEIVE:
- VIP Trivia Night Table which includes 6 tickets
- Special Trivia Questions about your business.
- Recognition on the Jumbo Tron Trivia Board before each round.
- Company name on Team Posters
- Company name on Back of Program Team shirt
- Company name on your own shirt
- Full Page Advertisement in the Winter Sports Program
- Twitter / Instagram / 1 Year Website Recognition
- Additional Recognition in the Winter Sports Program.
- Large Name on Trivia Scorecards.

HALF-COURT SHOT SPONSORSHIP
$1,500

SPONSORS AT THIS LEVEL WILL RECEIVE:
- Trivia Night Table which includes 6 tickets
- Recognition on the Jumbo Tron Trivia Board before each round.
- Company name on Team Posters
- Company name on Back of Program Team shirt
- Company name on your own shirt
- Full Page Advertisement in the Winter Sports Program
- Twitter / Instagram / Website Recognition
- Additional Recognition in the Winter Sports Program
- Large Name on Trivia Scorecards.

3-PT SHOOT SPONSORSHIP
$1,000

SPONSORS AT THIS LEVEL WILL RECEIVE:
- Trivia Night Table which includes 6 tickets
- Recognition on the Jumbo Tron Trivia Board before the first round and after the last round.
- Company name on Team Posters
- Company name on Back of Team shirt
- Full Page Advertisement in the Winter Sports Program
- Twitter / Instagram / 1 Year Website Recognition
- Additional Recognition in the Winter Sports Program
- Large Name on Trivia Scorecards.

JUMP-SHOT SPONSORSHIP
$500

SPONSORS AT THIS LEVEL WILL RECEIVE:
- 2 Tickets for Trivia Night
- Recognition on the Trivia Board after the last round.
- Company name on Back of Team shirt
- Half-Page Advertisement in the Winter Sports Program
- Twitter / Instagram / Website Recognition
- Additional Recognition in the Winter Sports Program
- Medium Sized Name on Trivia Scorecards.

AND 1 SPONSORSHIP LEVEL
$250

SPONSORS AT THIS LEVEL WILL RECEIVE:
- 2 Tickets for Trivia Night
- Half-Page Advertisement in the Winter Sports Program
- Additional Recognition in the Winter Sports Program
- Small Sized Name on Trivia Scorecards.

FREE-THROW LEVEL SPONSORSHIP
$150

SPONSORS AT THIS LEVEL WILL RECEIVE:
- 1 Ticket for Trivia Night
- Quarter Page Advertisement in the Winter Sports Program
- Small Sized Name on Trivia Scorecards.

LAY-UP LEVEL SPONSORSHIP
$100

SPONSORS AT THIS LEVEL WILL RECEIVE:
- 1 Ticket for Trivia Night
- Small Sized Name on Trivia Scorecards.

