2025 CHESTERTON GIRLS BASKETBALL TRIVIA NIGHT SPONSORSHIPS

SPONSORS AT THIS LEVEL WILL RECEIVE:
- VIP Trivia Night Table which includes 6 tickets
- Special Trivia Questions about your business.
- Recognition on the Jumbo Tron Trivia Board before each round.
- Company name on Team Posters
- Company name on Back of Program Team shirt
- Company name on your own shirt
- Full Page Advertisement in the Winter Sports Program
- Twitter / Instagram / 1 Year Website Recognition
- Additional Recognition in the Winter Sports Program.
- Large Name on Trivia Scorecards.
SPONSORS AT THIS LEVEL WILL RECEIVE:
- Trivia Night Table which includes 6 tickets
- Recognition on the Jumbo Tron Trivia Board before each round.
- Company name on Team Posters
- Company name on Back of Program Team shirt
- Company name on your own shirt
- Full Page Advertisement in the Winter Sports Program
- Twitter / Instagram / Website Recognition
- Additional Recognition in the Winter Sports Program
- Large Name on Trivia Scorecards.
SPONSORS AT THIS LEVEL WILL RECEIVE:
- Trivia Night Table which includes 6 tickets
- Recognition on the Jumbo Tron Trivia Board before the first round and after the last round.
- Company name on Team Posters
- Company name on Back of Team shirt
- Full Page Advertisement in the Winter Sports Program
- Twitter / Instagram / 1 Year Website Recognition
- Additional Recognition in the Winter Sports Program
- Large Name on Trivia Scorecards.
SPONSORS AT THIS LEVEL WILL RECEIVE:
- 2 Tickets for Trivia Night
- Recognition on the Trivia Board after the last round.
- Company name on Back of Team shirt
- Half-Page Advertisement in the Winter Sports Program
- Twitter / Instagram / Website Recognition
- Additional Recognition in the Winter Sports Program
- Medium Sized Name on Trivia Scorecards.
SPONSORS AT THIS LEVEL WILL RECEIVE:
- 2 Tickets for Trivia Night
- Half-Page Advertisement in the Winter Sports Program
- Additional Recognition in the Winter Sports Program
- Small Sized Name on Trivia Scorecards.
SPONSORS AT THIS LEVEL WILL RECEIVE:
- 1 Ticket for Trivia Night
- Quarter Page Advertisement in the Winter Sports Program
- Small Sized Name on Trivia Scorecards.
SPONSORS AT THIS LEVEL WILL RECEIVE:
- 1 Ticket for Trivia Night
- Small Sized Name on Trivia Scorecards.
$
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing