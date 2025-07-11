2025 NAACP Chicago Westside Freedom Fund Sponsorships

Signature logo placement on all printed and online materials, Signature recognition in media releases and at event, corporate signage at event, 15 complimentary tickets and VIP seating, VIP Pre-Reception, and Full-page Sponsor Ad
NOTE: To avoid extra fees, choose 'Other' in the Zeffy donation box and enter 0 as the amount."
Signature logo placement on all printed and online materials, Signature recognition in media releases and at event, corporate signage at event, 10 complimentary tickets and VIP seating, VIP Pre-Reception, and Full-page Sponsor Ad.
Recognition on all printed and online materials, corporate signage at event, Half page Sponsor Ad, materials 6 complimentary tickets and VIP seating, and VIP Pre-Reception.
Recognition at event, Quarter page Sponsor Ad, 4 complimentary tickets and VIP seating, and VIP Pre-Reception.
Recognition at event, Quarter page Sponsor Ad, 2 complimentary tickets and VIP seating, and VIP Pre-Reception.
Recognition in Ad book, VIP Pre-Reception, and 1 complimentary ticket and VIP seating.
