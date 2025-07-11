2025 NAACP Chicago Westside Freedom Fund Sponsorships

5820 W Chicago Ave

Chicago, IL 60651, USA

PLATINUM
$15,000

Signature logo placement on all printed and online materials, Signature recognition in media releases and at event, corporate signage at event, 15 complimentary tickets and VIP seating, VIP Pre-Reception, and Full-page Sponsor Ad


NOTE: To avoid extra fees, choose 'Other' in the Zeffy donation box and enter 0 as the amount." 

GOLD
$10,000

Signature logo placement on all printed and online materials, Signature recognition in media releases and at event, corporate signage at event, 10 complimentary tickets and VIP seating, VIP Pre-Reception, and Full-page Sponsor Ad.


NOTE: To avoid extra fees, choose 'Other' in the Zeffy donation box and enter 0 as the amount." 

SILVER
$5,000

Recognition on all printed and online materials, corporate signage at event, Half page Sponsor Ad, materials 6 complimentary tickets and VIP seating, and VIP Pre-Reception.


NOTE: To avoid extra fees, choose 'Other' in the Zeffy donation box and enter 0 as the amount." 

BRONZE
$2,500

Recognition at event, Quarter page Sponsor Ad, 4 complimentary tickets and VIP seating, and VIP Pre-Reception.


NOTE: To avoid extra fees, choose 'Other' in the Zeffy donation box and enter 0 as the amount." 

SUPPORTER
$1,000

Recognition at event, Quarter page Sponsor Ad, 2 complimentary tickets and VIP seating, and VIP Pre-Reception.


NOTE: To avoid extra fees, choose 'Other' in the Zeffy donation box and enter 0 as the amount." 

FRIEND
$500

Recognition in Ad book, VIP Pre-Reception, and 1 complimentary ticket and VIP seating.


NOTE: To avoid extra fees, choose 'Other' in the Zeffy donation box and enter 0 as the amount." 

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!