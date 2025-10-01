Child Care Choices, Inc

Child Care Choices, Inc

2025 Child Care Choices Quarter Auction

14 W Walnut St

Tipp City, OH 45371, USA

All-In-Paddle
$40

Go All-In with this special paddle that allows you to bid on every item. Purchase two and bring a friend to bid on the fabulous prizes - housewares, jewelry, tools, gift cards and so much more!

You can purchase additional paddles at the event.

$5 Quarter Auction Paddle
$5

Get your $5 Quarter Auction Paddle and bring your rolls of quarters! Hold those paddles high to bid on the amazing prizes!

Additional paddles can be purchased at the event.

Raffle Tickets ($5 for 6 tickets)
$5

Raffle tickets 6 for $5!

Choose to enter all the raffles or put all of your tickets in one basket! More tickets will be available for purchase at the event.

