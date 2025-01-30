2025 Children's Transplant Classic

*Title entire event
*Company exposure on all social media outlets, websites and print items
*4 - four man shooting teams which include ammo & golf carts
*VIP Parking
*Long Sleeved event shirts
*Premier vendor row location
"2nd Chance" Gold Sponsor
$7,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 12 tickets
*Company exposure on all social media outlets, websites and print items
*3 - four man shooting teams which include ammo & golf carts
*VIP Parking
*Long Sleeved event shirts
*Premier vendor row location
Golf Cart Sponsor
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
*Company logo on all golf carts
*Company exposure on all social media outlets, websites and print items
*2 - four man shooting teams which include ammo & golf carts
*VIP Parking
*Long Sleeved event shirts
*Premier vendor row location
Shirt Sponsor
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
*Logo on long-sleeved shirts (exclusive)
*Company exposure on all social media outlets, websites and print items
*2 - four man shooting teams which include ammo & golf carts
*VIP Parking
*Long Sleeved event shirts
*Premier vendor row location
Beverage Sponsor
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
*Company banner at beverage station
*Company exposure on all social media outlets, websites and print items
*1 - four man shooting teams which include ammo & golf cart
*Long Sleeved event shirts
Station Sponsor
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
*Company signage at sponsored station
*Company exposure on all social media outlets, websites and print items
*1 - four man shooting teams which include ammo & golf cart
*Long Sleeved event shirts
Station Sponsor (no team)
$650
*Company signage at sponsored station
*Company exposure on all social media outlets, websites and print items
*Long Sleeved event shirts
Team Sponsor
$850
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
*1 - four man shooting team which includes ammo & golf cart
*Long Sleeved event shirts
Individual Shooter
$212.50
*Join a shooting team which includes ammo & golf cart
*Long Sleeved event shirts
Add a donation for Childrens Transplant Initiative
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!