2025 Children's Transplant Classic

16500 Westheimer Pkwy

Houston, TX 77082, USA

"Gift of Life" Title Sponsor
$10,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 16 tickets
*Title entire event *Company exposure on all social media outlets, websites and print items *4 - four man shooting teams which include ammo & golf carts *VIP Parking *Long Sleeved event shirts *Premier vendor row location
"2nd Chance" Gold Sponsor
$7,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 12 tickets
*Company exposure on all social media outlets, websites and print items *3 - four man shooting teams which include ammo & golf carts *VIP Parking *Long Sleeved event shirts *Premier vendor row location
Golf Cart Sponsor
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
*Company logo on all golf carts *Company exposure on all social media outlets, websites and print items *2 - four man shooting teams which include ammo & golf carts *VIP Parking *Long Sleeved event shirts *Premier vendor row location
Shirt Sponsor
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
*Logo on long-sleeved shirts (exclusive) *Company exposure on all social media outlets, websites and print items *2 - four man shooting teams which include ammo & golf carts *VIP Parking *Long Sleeved event shirts *Premier vendor row location
Beverage Sponsor
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
*Company banner at beverage station *Company exposure on all social media outlets, websites and print items *1 - four man shooting teams which include ammo & golf cart *Long Sleeved event shirts
Station Sponsor
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
*Company signage at sponsored station *Company exposure on all social media outlets, websites and print items *1 - four man shooting teams which include ammo & golf cart *Long Sleeved event shirts
Station Sponsor (no team)
$650
*Company signage at sponsored station *Company exposure on all social media outlets, websites and print items *Long Sleeved event shirts
Team Sponsor
$850
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
*1 - four man shooting team which includes ammo & golf cart *Long Sleeved event shirts
Individual Shooter
$212.50
*Join a shooting team which includes ammo & golf cart *Long Sleeved event shirts
