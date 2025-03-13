2025 Chili Cook-Off -Sponsor/Vendor

1825 Vía Burton

Anaheim, CA 92806, USA

Title Sponsor
$1,000

Hang your banner on building. 10x20 Booth at event in prominent location at the event. Placed table tents on each table. List your name/organization on our website under donors. Feature your name/organization in a banner ad in our newsletter before and after the event. Mention your name/organization in all social media posts and press releases. Include your logo on our updated flyer. Public acknowledgement throughout the day. 10 meal tickets.

Gold Sponsor
$750

Hang your banner on our building. 10x10 booth in a prominent location at the event. Placed on table tents at each table. Mention your name/organization in all social media posts and press releases. List your name/organization on our updated flyer. Public acknowledgement throughout the day. 6 meal tickets.

Awards Sponsor
$500

10x10 booth in a prominent location at the event. Mention your name/organization in all social media posts and press releases. List your name/organization on our updated flyer. Public acknowledgement throughout the day. 4 meal tickets.

Additional Sponsor
$300

10x10 booth at the event. Mention your name/organization in all social media posts and press releases. List your name/organization on our updated flyer. Public acknowledgement throughout the day. 2 meal tickets.

Vendor Fee - Veteran Owned Business
$50

VENDOR FEE $50.00 for Veteran Owned Business

Vendor Fee - Business
$100

VENDOR FEE $100.00 other Business.

