2025 Chili Feed Meal Ticket and Cook Off Entry

Hosted by
About this event
The early bird may have gotten the worm, but you can still join in on the delicious fun with our regular-priced meal ticket!
And remember, your ticket not only fills your belly but also counts as a vote for the winner of this year's Chili Cook-Off! Don’t miss out—grab your ticket today and get ready to enjoy great food and support our talented chili chefs!
The PTO truly appreciates everything the RHM staff does to support our students and school community. As a token of our gratitude, we are excited to offer all RHM staff members a free meal ticket to the Annual Chili Feed!
And not to worry—this RHM Staff Meal Ticket also counts as a vote for the Chili Cook-Off Champion! It’s our way of saying thank you for your hard work and dedication while letting you join in on the fun!
Kids eat free! Children 12 and under get their very own meal ticket for unlimited chili, sides, and all the fixings. And just like the grown-ups, they get to join in the fun by casting their vote for the Chili Cook-Off Champion!
Bring the whole family and let the kids enjoy a delicious meal while helping decide the winning recipe!
Ready to showcase your culinary skills? Enter the Chili Cook-Off with this entry fee, which conveniently waives your meal ticket cost! We’d ideally love to see 15 entries, but we need a minimum of 12 to make this competition a success.
Bring your best chili recipe and compete for the title of Chili Champion while enjoying the festivities with fellow participants and guests. Let’s heat things up—sign up today and join the fun!
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!