2025 Chilli Cook Off and Silent Auction

Hosted by
About this event
Chili Check In 3-4
Flag Raising 4pm
Judging to start about 4:15pm
Chili Tasting will start about 4:30 until it's gone
Chili contestants will be able to taste all chili's
1st, 2nd, and 3rd Place will be determined by a Panel of Judges. People's Choice will be determined by Tasters
All winners will receive a prize
All Contestants and Tasters will be entered to WIN DOOR PRIZES
You will be able to taste all chili entries
All Contestants and Tasters will be entered to WIN DOOR PRIZES
4:00 Flag Ceremony by Girl Scouts
4:30 chili tasting starts (until gone)
Purchase a t-shirt to show your support for American Legion 597 Family.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!