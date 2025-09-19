Christmas Fest Of Chipley Inc

2025 Chipley Christmas Fest Sponsorship

Chipley

FL 32428

North Pole Sponsor item
North Pole Sponsor
$2,000

All sponsor-level benefits, plus
Festival will be "Presented by"

Santa Sponsor item
Santa Sponsor
$1,000

All lower sponsor-level benefits, plus
Exclusivity on radio advertising
Exclusive sponsor of FREE train rides through Downtown Chipley

Mrs. Claus Sponsor item
Mrs. Claus Sponsor
$500

All lower sponsor-level benefits, plus
1 hour promotional with Sand Hills Santa
Premium booth space at festival grounds

Elf Sponsor item
Elf Sponsor
$350

All lower sponsor-level benefits, plus
Logo on banner ads
Booth space at festival grounds

Reindeer Sponsor item
Reindeer Sponsor
$200

Logo on poster and school flyer
Sponsor signage at the entrance to the festival
Mention on Facebook posts

