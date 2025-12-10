Hosted by

Saint Sharbel Maronite Catholic Church

2025 Christmas Auction

6015 Lead Mine Rd, Raleigh, NC 27612

1 - Whiskey Basket (Value $75)
$15

Enjoy a bottle of Blanton Bourbon with two whiskey glasses and some Lebanese Chocolate Bars donated by Katie Wall @ Edwards Jones

2 - All Things Buc-ee’s (Value $85)
$15

All your needs for a road trip! This travel care package includes an insulated bag, neck pillow, blanket, snacks and $25 gift card to help fill up your tank!

3 - Christmas Blanket & Martini Glass (Value $50)
$15

Snuggle up in this adorable & comfy Christmas Blanket decorated with Gingerbread Men and Martini Glasses. This gift would not be as fun without a set of actual martini glasses!

4 - ABAYA and THOBE set (Value $85)
$15

A beautiful his and her matching traditional Arab garments. If you are not from Middle Eastern descent, you will certainly feel like you are part of this culture drinking Arabic coffee from a set of Lebanese coffee cups & coasters with other goodies all included in this basket.

5 - Pamper Her Care Package (Value $120)
$15

Pamper yourself or your favorite girl with this care package that includes a cozy plush robe, body scrub, feet and face masks, restorative face cream & so much more!

6 - Peace Lily Painting (Value $500)
$125

Get mesmerized by this hand painted beautiful piece of art by this wonderful Lebanese American Artist based out of NYC

Claude Kattan Fine Art

7 - Holy Mother & Child Painting (Value $500)
$125

Beautiful Hand Painted piece of art. Check out the artist biography at www. Claudekattan.com

Claude Kattan Fine Art

8 - Freshen ME Up Basket (Value $75)
$15

This basket is all about taking care of YOU! Includes a 3 pc Solo En Ibiza mini bag set, makeup remover, Nature Well Hair and Body Mist and Dove Peppermint Scrub and Hand Wash with some chocolates to indulge in.

9 - Hot Cocoa & Tea Basket (Value $55)
$15

Gingerbread Coffee mug, 6 Christmas Arabic coffee cups along with assorted tea bags, coffee and hot cocoa and chocolate bars to warm your body and satisfy those cravings on a cold winter night!

10 - Do It Yourself Italian Dinner Night (Value $50)
$15

All the fixings to make a special Italian dinner night with pasta, sauce, spices, cookies packaged in a beautiful bowl. Oh yeah, don’t forget the Prosecco!

11 - Calaphon Roasting Pan & Rack (Value $150)
$15

Thanksgiving may have past but you will already be set for your next holiday with this Calaphon Roasting Pan & Rack. Includes Christmas apron, kitchen towels and oven mitts.

12 - Happy Fitness New Year (Value $50)
$15

A few more weeks to indulge in the yumminess of the holidays and all the sweets. Commit your new year’s resolution with this one of a kind Fitness basket with Pilates Bar Kit, exercise ball, resistance bands and some chocolate bars to tease (just kidding!)

13 - Hookah Set & Bag (Value $135)
$15

High quality, stylish hookah that combines traditional design elements with modern flair. This set includes charcoal, tobacco, disposable tips and a carrying bag direct from Lebanon. Whether used for personal enjoyment or shared with friends, this hookah is eye catching addition to any collection

14 - Get Puzzled! (Value $65)
$15

This is an awesome gift basket to keep you from being bored with a 1000 pc puzzle, two bottles of Lebanese Wine, Snacks & Sweets!

$15

Outdoor Giant Funnel Pong Game for the kids. But this basket comes with the following:

8 Bon Jous – Lebanese Juice

Chocolate Bars

Lebanese Snacks & Plenty of Sweets

16 - Portable Table Cup Game (Value $30)
$15

Perfect for backyard or tailgating. Beer not included inside the box but a case of Modelo is a must have that comes along side the box to make this gift more exciting to play

17 - The Catch-All Gift Basket (Value $35)
$15

This basket comes with a little bit of everything … Christmas Coffee Mugs, body mists, body creams and don’t forget some special sweets!

18 - Lebanese Hoodie (Value $85)
$15

Talk about wearing your heart on your sleeve … This beautiful Lebanese Hoodie has the colors of the flag with our lovely cedar tree along the front of the hoodie. Included is a bottle of Ksara wine and some sweets.

(Size Large)

19 - Candle Light Dinner – Rey’s (Value $100)
$15

Enjoy a $100 gift card to be used at the exclusive Rey’s Steakhouse in Cary! It might not cover your entire meal but definitely helps puts a dent into the bill! If its not for you, it’s a great item to “re-gift” but you can keep the wine!

20 - Mystery Santa Sack! (Value $200)
$15

One of Santa’s Sacks fell out of his sleigh as it is full of surprises stuffed with gifts for one or gifts that can be shared with more. The minimum cash value is absolute as this could be your lucky day! Don’t Sleep on it!

21 - Mrs. Claus Mystery Sack (Value $150)
$15

Mrs. Claus Mystery Sack is full of surprises stuffed with gifts for one or gifts that can be shared with more. The minimum cash value is $125 and maybe even more! And believe it or not, this one can be worth millions ,,,,

22 - Make it a Manhattan Pizza Party for (Value $400)
$50

Make it a Manhattan Pizza Party for 35 people! Redeemable for pickup or delivery at Raleigh

or the Springs locations. Package includes:

- 10 L Pizzas (Assorted)

- 50 Pepperoni or Buffalo Chicken Rolls

- 50 Garlic Knots

- 100 Chicken Wings

23 - Wilmington Getaway (Value $250)
$50

Enjoy a one night stay at the Hilton Garden Inn – Wilmington, NC. Only 10 minutes from downtown and the beach. This hotel is walking distance to many restaurants, shopping and Regal IMAX movie theater. This Gift includes a case of Miller Lite!

Party on!

